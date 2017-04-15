Whitley breaks skid, defeats Dragons

Whitley County broke out of a slump in a big way Friday at Harlan, exploding for nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-3 six-inning victory.

The Colonels ended a six-game losing streak that had included one-run decisions to South Laurel and Jackson County. Whitley jumped on Harlan starter Austin Wilson early, capitalizing on four walks and two hit batsmen and some key hits.

“We’ve lost some close games. We’ve beaten ourselves too much lately,” Whitley County coach Kyle Adams said. “We came out today with a different approach at the plate. We made some moves on defense, and I’m proud of our team effort. We had been swinging at bad pitches, but we were more selective tonight and then got some timely hit.”

Caleb Rains had three singles to lead a 10-hit attack for the 6-9 Colonels. Colin Kidd added a double and single. Austin Caldwell singled twice. Clay Shelton had a double. Jon Watson and Kyle Edmiston added one single each.

Dylan Wilson gave up three runs on four hits in three innings to earn the win. Jesse Bryant pitched two shutout innings, giving up one hit. Jimmy Green allowed one hit in one inning as he closed the game.

Senior center fielder Noah Busroe led the Harlan offense with a triple, single and two runs scored. Will Varner added a double. Antonio Roman, Wilson and Michael Robinson contributed one single each.

Wilson suffered the loss as he allowed nine runs on only three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Robinson gave up seven runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Edmiston and Rains had hits to start the nine-run Whitley first. Kidd doubled in two runs and consecutive bases-loaded walks to Edmiston and Rains produced runs, as did Caldwell’s two-run single.

Busroe tripled with a shot to right to start the bottom of the first and scored on Varner’s sacrifice fly. Busroe, Roman and Varner had consecutive hits in the third inning as Harlan cut the deficit to 9-3.

Whitley scored two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and put the game away with four runs in the sixth as Kidd, Shelton, Watson and Rains had hits.

Whitley County travels to Williamsburg on Monday. Harlan (3-8) plays a doubleheader at Bell County on Monday.

———

Whitley County 900 214 — 16 10 1

Harlan 103 000 — 3 6 5

D. Wilson, Bryant (4), Green (6) and Caldwell; A. Wilson, Robinson (1) and Varner. WP — D. Wilson. LP — A. Wilson.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan High School third baseman Andrew Saylor attempted to dig the baseball from the dirt as Whitley County’s Austin Caldwell slid safely into second base with a steal during the first inning Friday. The Colonels cruised past the Green Dragons 16-3. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CJ-Andrew-Saylor-vs-Austin-Caldwell-slide-at-third.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan High School third baseman Andrew Saylor attempted to dig the baseball from the dirt as Whitley County’s Austin Caldwell slid safely into second base with a steal during the first inning Friday. The Colonels cruised past the Green Dragons 16-3.

By John Henson [email protected]

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134