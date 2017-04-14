North Laurel survives scare, defeats HCHS

LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars kept their perfect record intact, but not before receiving as scare from 13th Region foe Harlan County.

Kyle Mink’s squad improved to 8-0 on the season but had to withstand an offensive attack from the Lady Bears before pulling off a 14-8 win during first round action of the Kentucky Prep Showcase.

“It’s always good to get a win, especially in a tight game like this,” Mink said. “I said earlier we needed a game like this. I really like the way we continued to battle. We really hit the ball well. I believe we finished with 18 hits, and we were finally able to put the game away in the seventh inning.

“I thought a big key was the way our top of the line-up hit the ball. Courtney Foley and four hits, and I thought Olivia Miller and Maddie Dagley really hit the ball well, too.”

North Laurel managed to take a 5-1 lead in the top of the second inning after scoring four runs, but Harlan County answered with two runs to cut its deficit to 5-3 heading into the third inning. The Lady Jaguars added two more runs int he top of the third inning, but HCHS answered once again, this time scoring three runs to make the score, 7-6.

Both teams continued to shine at the plate int he fourth inning with North Laurel plating two more runs in the top of the inning, extending its lead to 9-6, but Harlan County managed to score a run in the bottom half of the inning to cut its deficit to 9-7.

The Lady Jaguars finally managed to put the game away with five runs int he seventh inning while the Lady Bears tried to rally, but could only come up with one run in the bottom of the seventh.

“Like I said, this game will help us,” Mink said. “You can learn more from a win like this than a loss. We had a lot of simple things that we needed to work on and we saw that tonight. We will learn from them and continue to improve and keep going.”

North Laurel finished the game with 18 hits, 12 of those coming from its one through four batters. Courtney Foley led the way with a 4-for-4 effort while driving in two runs. Olivia Miller went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored while eighth-grader Maddie Dagley turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate, finishing with one RBI and three runs scored. Becca Riley was 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored.

Harlan County pitcher Destinee Jenkins finished the game allowing 18 hits and 14 earned runs while striking out four batters. The Lady Bears were able to hit North Laurel pitcher Payten Gregory, something teams have struggled to do this season. Gregory allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs, but managed to strike out eight batters.

Haley Blakely wen 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored while Jenkins went 3-for-4 at the plate. Hannah Johnson finished the game with two hits and one run scored while teammate Lainey Cox had a hit and one RBI. Emily Long also finished with a hit and one RBI in the loss.