Overbay wins pitchers’ duel against Jackets

After heart-breaking 1-0 losses to Middlesboro in each of the last two seasons, the Harlan Lady Dragons turned the tables on the Lady Jackets with a 1-0 win Thursday at Middlesboro.

“It was a great game to be part of,” said Harlan coach David Overbay. “Middlesboro is a good softball team, but we came down tonight to win and that’s what we did. Our girls have worked extremely hard this week in practice after a disappointing weekend at Letcher Central. They came in Monday ready to work, and it showed tonight.”

Harlan junior Ashley Overbay won a pitchers’ duel with Middlesboro’s Madison Shields. Overbay struck out 16 and walked none in a two-hitter. Shields struck out seven and walked one, while giving up five hits.

“Ashley pitched an awesome game and kept them off balance all night, and the girls played great defense behind her,” Overbay said. “I think tonight showed how good our girls can be and the resiliency they have. It was a total team effort.”

Payton Bennett led the Harlan offense with a double and single. Haven Saylor added a double. Jayda Young and Overbay contributed one single each.

Harlan broke the 0-0 tie in the sixth inning on doubles by Saylor and Bennett.

Overbay struck out the first nine batters she faced. Middlesboro didn’t have a base runner until Aubrey Sowders doubled in the fourth inning. Overbay struck out Shields to end the threat. Jamaya Poe was safe on a bunt single to open the fifth inning, but Overbay struck out the next three batters to again escape trouble.

The Lady Dragons lost 9-0 to Eastside, Va., and 5-0 to Letcher Central in action on Saturday in Whitesburg.

Kaitlyn Cornett and Overbay had singles against Eastside.

Saylor and Savanna Smith led Harlan against Letcher Central with two singles each. Jesse Cochran added one single.

Overbay suffered the loss on the mound in both games. She struck out 14 and walked two against Eastside and struck out nine and walked four against Letcher Central.

Harlan (5-5) travels to Harlan County on Monday.

Harlan 000 001 0 — 1 5 0

Middlesboro 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Overbay and Cornett; Shields and Sowders. WP — Overbay (5-5). LP — Shields.

Harlan 000 000 0 — 0 2 6

Eastside, Va. 000 103 5 — 9 5 0

Overbay and Cornett; McCowen and Austin. WP — McCowen. LP — Overbay (4-4).

Harlan 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

Letcher Central 201 002 x — 5 5 0

Overbay and Cornett; Sowder and Wampler. WP — Sowder. LP — Overbay (4-5)

