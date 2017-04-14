Local athletes lead All-SEKC squad

The annual Southeastern Kentucky Conference awards had a definite Harlan County flavor this year with Harlan County and Harlan taking five of the top six awards.

Junior forward Blair Green, who has committed to the University of Kentucky, was the choice as player of the year among 3A-5A schools after leading the Lady Bears to a 28-3 record and a 52nd District Tournament championship.

Harlan senior guard Jordan Brock, who will play at Tennessee Tech next season, shared the honor as player of the year among 1A-2A schools with Pineville junior Jill Enix. Brock, who averaged 25.1 points per game and set the county scoring record, led Harlan to its second straight 13th Region Tournament title and a runner-up finish in the All “A” Classic state finals.

Harlan’s Derrick Akal was the choice as coach of the year after leading the Lady Dragons to a 27-9 ecord, in addition to their second straight regional title and the best finish in the All “A” Classic in school history.

Harlan County senior point guard Cameron Carmical shared the award as player of the year among 3A-5A schools with Corbin junior Andrew Taylor. Carmical averaged 19.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the 31-3 Bears, who won their first 13th Region Tournament title this season and their third straight 52nd District Tournament title.

Harlan County’s Michael Jones was the choice as coach of the year as the Bears set a school record for victories and made their first trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

The remainder of the All-SEKC team includes:

Boys

Harlan County — Cameron Carmical, Treyce Spurlock, Drew Nolan, Tyrese Simmons and David Turner.

Corbin — Andrew Taylor, Chase Sanders, Zach Maguet, Brody Barton and Tanner Barnes.

Knox Central — Jaylen Adams, Nick Martin, Markelle Turner, Tanner Wells and Wade Liford.

Pineville — Trent Lefevers, Cody Carnes, Josh Lawson, Tucker Woolum and Will Adams.

Lynn Camp — Bruce Hopkins, Marcus Hollin, Tanner Boggs and Andrew Jones.

Middlesboro — Jabari Kyle, Christian Hubbard and Josh Overbay.

Harlan — Noah Busroe and Kilian Ledford.

Clay County — Will Sexton and Logan Gabbard.

Bell County — Vic Morris and Tyler Partin.

Honorable mention:

Harlan County — Andrew Creech and Alex Pace.

Bell County — Colby Frazier and Dalton Callebs.

Corbin — Matthew Taylor and Sam Taylor.

Knox Central — Dane Imel and Troy Bierman.

Clay County — Trevor Sams and Jacob Curry.

Lynn Camp — Jacob Bundy and Dylan Brown.

Middlesboro — Andrew Padgett and Nick Poindexter.

Pineville — Ben Goodin and Chris Saylor.

Williamsburg — Caleb Rose and Hagen Hawn.

Girls

Harlan — Jordan Brock, Mackenzie King, Taylor Simpson, Noah Canady and Brandi Haywood.

Harlan County — Blair Green, Kaylea Gross, Phebe McHargue, Breann Turner and Rebecca Middleton.

Clay County — Kaylee Mathis, Summer Parker and Shelby Phillips.

Corbin — Kameryn Ashurst, Tori Baker, Sara Beth Price and Cora Stevens.

Bell County — Caleigh Collett and Bethany Miracle.

Pineville — Jillian Enix, Autumn Short, Morgan Thompson and Sarah Combs.

Williamsburg — Lillie Hall, Kayla Gibson, Lillie Abbott and Kelsey The.

Lynn Camp — Brooklyn Bryant, Makenzie Grant, Keisha Brock and Bradi Coe.

Knox Central — Toni McCombs and Raigan King.

Middlesboro — Jane Millett and Baylie Brunsma.

Honorable mention:

Harlan — Payeton Charles and Whitney WIlson.

Harlan County — K.K. Johnson and Lainey Cox.

Clay County — Taylor Asher and Kimberlyn Mills.

Knox Central — Mary Jude Stewart ad Sydni Hammontree.

Bell County — Alex Brock and Brittany Davis.

Lynn Camp — Molly White and Jade Rogers.

Corbin — Madison Hicks and Jadyn Robertson.

Pineville — Mackenzie Fuson and Whitney Caldwell.

Williamsburg — Madison Chapman and Tori Lester.

Middlesboro — Baylee Woody and Jamaya Poe.

By John Henson [email protected]

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

