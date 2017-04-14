Yankees open season

by winning 3 straight

The Fuelco Yankees opened the Harlan Little League season with three straight victories.

Carter Howard and Tristan West combined on a two-hitter as the Yankees downed the State Farm Giants 8-4. Howard struck out eight and walked three. West fanned one and walked two.

Howard led the Fuelco offense with two singles. Matthew Jones had a double. Caleb Brewer added a single.

Nate Montanaro and Vince Smith had singles for the Giants.

Jake Brewer and Noah Brewer combined on a two-hitter as the Yankees downed the American Rental Cubs 7-3. Jake Brewer struck out nine and walked two. Noah Brewer struck out two and walked one.

Jaydon Sutton had both hits for the Cubs with a triple and single.

Jayce Brown, Gunner Burkhart and Brayden McMillian shared mound duty. Brown fanned seven in four innings.

Jones, Howard and Jake Brewer each had one hit as the Yankees downed the Cubs 9-6 on Monday.

Caleb Brewer struck out four and walked seven in 2 1/3 innings on the mound. Noah Brewer struck out one and walked two as he finished the game.

Cody Turner and Tristian McMillian pitched the Cubs.

Cooper pitches 2-hitter

as Giants down Yankees

Tristan Cooper pitched a two hitter with 10 strikeouts and five walks as the State Farm Giants defeated the Fuelco Yankees 14-4 on Thursday in Harlan Little League action.

Vincent Smith had three hits in three at bats to lead the Giants’ offense. Donovan Montanaro and Cooper added two hits each. Nate Montanaro and Brody Owens had one single each.

Caleb Brewer and Jake Brewer had singles for the Yankees.

The Giants fell 16-14 to the Reds on Saturday.

Daven Johnson led the Reds with a double and single. Chuckie Blackshire added a double. Darren Alred, Will Cassim, Maddox Huff and Jackson Luttrell added one single each.

Smith, Donovan Montanaro and Brennan Blevins had one single each for the GIants.

The Giants won a 17-12 slugfest over the Braves on April 7.

Smith, Nate Montanaro, Cooper and Owens led the GIants with two hits each.

Isaac Kelly led the Braves with a home run and triple for three RBI. Luke Kelly, Aiden Johnson and Jase Capps contributed one hit each.