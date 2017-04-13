Lady Bears knock off Knox Central

Kacie Russell and Destinee Jenkins teamed on a three-hitter as Harlan County rolled past one of the 13th Region’s most improved teams with a 7-0 victory Thursday at Knox Central.

Russell gave up only one hit over five innings, striking out seven and walking three. Jenkins started on the mound, giving up two hits in two innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Haley Blakley and Russell each had two hits to lead the Harlan County offense. Shawnee Cress had a double. Jenkins, Hannah Johnson, Emily Long and Regan Caudill added one single each. Cress and Russell each drove in two runs. Jenkins and Long drove in one run each.

Harlan County (5-6) returns to action Friday in the Kentucky Prep 5 Star Classic. Knox Central (7-2) plays host to Wayne County on Saturday.

Harlan County 700 000 0 — 7 9 1

Knox Central 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Jenkins, Russell (3) and Long; Partin and Hale. WP — Russell (1-3). LP — Partin.

Playing for the first time this month, the Harlan County Lady Bears warmed up for a tough tournament set for the weekend in London by winning 6-1 on Wednesday at Claiborne, Tenn.

Jenkins pitched a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks to earn the win on the mound.

Blakley led the HCHS offense with a pair of doubles and a single in four at bats. Cress also had a big game, driving in four runs on two singles. Jenkins added a double and single. Hannah Johnson singled twice. Russell, Jessie Johnson and Caudill added one single each.

Isabelle WIdner had two hits and also pitched a complete game to lead Claiborne.

The Lady Bears defeated Maryville, Tenn., 13-12 in previously unreported action, the final game for the Lady Bears in the Cal Ripken Experience tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jenkins, Russell, Long and Lainey Cox each had two hits for Harlan County. Jenkins was the winning pitcher in relief.

Harlan County 111 010 2 — 6 12 1

Claiborne, Tenn. 000 000 1 — 1 6 0

Jenkins and Long; Cupp and Widner. WP — Jenkins (4-2). LP — Cupp.