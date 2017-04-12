Jackets top Harlan in district opener

Spring break was not kind to Middlesboro. The team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to participate in the Cal Ripken Experience and brought home four losses.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets looked to get back to their winning ways in a district-opening doubleheader against Harlan. The team was successful, winning the first game 10-3 before the second game was called for lightning.

“We went down in Myrtle Beach on spring break. The pitching was fine for the most part. We hit the ball and hit the well. We just didn’t hit in the spots we needed to with runners on base,” said Middlesboro coach John Smith. “We left a lot of runners on base. We stayed in a battle with most of the teams there.”

“We had a good practice (Monday), and the guys’ heads were in a good place. We came out today and took care of business like we were supposed to do. Harlan stuck around and battled early with us and kept it within striking distance. (We) ran the bases well, and we were getting the timely hits when we needed them today after the first couple innings.”

Game 1: Middlesboro 10, Harlan 3

It took Middlesboro two innings to gain control of the first game. The Yellow Jackets earned six runs in the first and second to gain a 6-0 lead. While Harlan scored a few runs midway through the game, it wasn’t enough as Middlesboro walked away with a 10-3 victory.

Tyler McCullough picked up the win on the mound. The junior ace threw 12 strikeouts and allowed only two hits. He gave up three runs while on the mound. Jacob Spurlock closed the game for Middlesboro and struck out three batters in his only inning of the game.

McCullough also paced the team at the plate going 2-for-3 with three runs. Collier Elkins went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Jacob Mike finished the night with two RBIs. Chase Elliott also scored two runs during the game.

Andrew Saylor led Harlan going 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Will Varner was the only other Green Dragon to register a hit during the game. He went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Noah Busroe scored two runs on the night.

Varner was credited with the loss for Harlan. He finished the night with six strikeouts while allowing five hits and six runs.

Middlesboro jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. McCullough scored on the Mike sacrifice to put the Jackets up 1-0. A bases loaded walk allowed Elkins to cross home plate and increase the lead to two runs.

Middlesboro continued to add runs to the board in the second inning. Brennan Hale got things started after scoring on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 3-0.

A two-run single to right field by Elkins ballooned the lead to 5-0. He later scored on a wild pitch to give the Jackets a six-run lead.

Harlan narrowed the lead in the fourth. After reaching first on an error, Busroe scored on the Varner RBI to cut the lead to 6-1. A RBI by Saylor narrowed the deficit to 6-2 at the end of four.

The Dragons continued to cut into the deficit in the sixth. An RBI double by Saylor allowed Busroe to score and cut the lead to 6-3.

Middlesboro rebounded in the bottom half of the inning scoring four runs. An RBI by Mike gave the Jackets a 7-3 lead. Spurlock increased the lead to 8-3 on an RBI double to left field.

Brandon Helton and Spurlock later scored on a series of errors by Harlan to secure the seven-run victory for Middlesboro.

Game 2: Cancelled

With dark clouds slowly beginning to roll in during the final moments of game one, Middlesboro and Harlan quickly warmed up and hit the field in an attempt to get the second game completed. Their efforts were futile as lightening lit up the sky and forced the game to go into a 30 minute delay.

The game was eventually called due to excessive lightning.

It was a stroke of bad luck for the Green Dragon, who took an early lead in the top of the first. With one out on the board, Antonio Roman got on base with a single. He stole second and advanced to third on a field’s choice.

Roman and Varner crossed home plate to give Harlan a 2-0 lead. Outs by Andrew Saylor and Austin Wilson ended the top half of the inning.

Moments before Tyler McCullough could step up to the plate, lightning struck and the game was delayed.

Middlesboro (8-5) will host Clay County (8-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Harlan (3-7) will host Whitley County (5-8) at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Brandon Helton slides into home after stealing on an error during Middlesboro’s first game against Harlan on Tuesday. Helton was a courtesy runner for Jacob Mike, who finished the game with two RBIs. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Helton-1.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Brandon Helton slides into home after stealing on an error during Middlesboro’s first game against Harlan on Tuesday. Helton was a courtesy runner for Jacob Mike, who finished the game with two RBIs. Joshua Arnold catches the pickoff attempt during Middlesboro’s 10-3 victory over Harlan on Tuesday. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Pick-off-1.jpg Joshua Arnold catches the pickoff attempt during Middlesboro’s 10-3 victory over Harlan on Tuesday.

