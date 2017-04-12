Bears open district slate with a victory

LOG MOUNTAIN — Cameron Nease dominated on the mound for four innings, then worked out of a jam in the fifth inning before the lightning arrived in the sixth as Harlan County held on for a 4-2 win Tuesday at Bell County in the district opener for both teams.

Nease, a junior right-hander who improved to 3-1, held the Bobcats without a hit through four innings, striking out nine straight at one point. He gave up two runs on four hits in five innings, with nine strikeouts and one walk. Benjamin Lewis walked one, then retired two Bobcats in the sixth inning to earn the save. Umpires stopped play due to lightning then called the game after a delay of over an hour.

Harlan County scored three runs in the first inning against Bell County sophomore D.J. Estep, beginning with a bunt single by Lewis. Sean Johnson was safe on an error, one of two on the play that allowed Lewis to take third. Brendan Rutherford’s ground out to shortstop brought in the first run. Nease followed with a two-out RBI single. After Will Scott walked, Caleb Carmical ripped an RBI double to left.

Rutherford singled in the third inning and Ethan Maggard doubled in the fourth, but the Bears were unable to score again until Jared Sizemore’s RBI single brought in Johnson, who had reached on a triple off the glove of Bell right fielder Sam Lawson.

Back-to-back doubles by Ethan Brock and Antonio Zachary to open the bottom of the fifth broke up Nease’s no-hit bid. Sam Lawson doubled home a run, then Estes beat out a bunt single and J.M. Baker walked to load the bases with one out. Jacob Smith flied out to right for the second out, then Rutherford caught Baker straying to far off first base. Sizemore fired home and Rutherford tagged Lawson to end the threat.

The 6-6 Black Bears travel to Union, Va., on Thursday. The 3-6 Bobcats travel to Claiborne, Tenn., on Wednesday.

Harlan County 300 010 — 4 7 1

Bell County 000 020 — 2 4 3

Nease, Lewis (6) and Rutherford; Estes and Smith. WP — Nease (3-1). LP — Estes. Sv — Lewis (2).

By John Henson

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

