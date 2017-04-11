Posted on by

Tri-City Little League season opens


Photos by Kim Henson The Tri-City Little League season opened Saturday with several scrimmages. The Yankees’ Brayden Burton slid into second base as Josh Duckworth, of the Braves, made a throw. Shawn Carroll, of the Yankees, delivered a pitch in the scrimmage.


