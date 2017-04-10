Redskins defeat Lynn Camp, Fleming-Neon

Cumberland defeated Lynn Camp 16-3 and tied Bell County 3-3 in recent middle school baseball action.

Josh Swanner, Josh Whitehead, Nathan Shepherd and Logan Blanton led the Redskins in the win over Lynn Camp with two singles each. Brayden Blakley added a double.

Riley Sheeks pitched a complete game, striking out four and walking three as he earned the win.

Whitehead, Shepherd and Swanner each had two hits against Bell County. Kenny Skidmore added a double. Zac Collett contributed a single.

Blakley struck out seven and walked four in in five innings on the mound. Shepherd pitched the final inning before the game was halted due to a time limit.

Whitehead had an inside the park homer and two singles as Cumberland rolled past Fleming-Neon 17-7. Blakley had a double and two singles. Skidmore added two triples. Shepherd contributed a double and single. Blanton singled twice. Austin Roark had a triple. Sheeks and Blanton each added a single.

Swanner, Whitehead and Collett shared mound duty.

The 6-3-1 Redskins play host to Harlan on Thursday.