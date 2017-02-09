Rosspoint, Cawood advance to finals

Rosspoint and Cawood took different routes to a championship game showdown Friday in the county seventh- and eighth-grade tournament at James A. Cawood.

The top-seeded Wildcats rolled into the finals with a 56-20 win over Black Mountain in the semifinals Thursday at JACES, while Cawood battled until the closing seconds in a 46-41 victory over Wallins.

Matt Brown scored 12 points to lead a balanced Rosspoint attack. Joseph Gordon and Josh Turner chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Austin TIndell led Black Mountain with eight points.

Rosspoint raced to a 17-4 lead after one quarter as Brown scored nine points and Hunter Helton added four. Turner scored six points in the second quarter as the lead grew to 35-6 by halftime.

James Smith led Cawood into the finals as he hit 18 of 25 free throws in a 29-point effort.

Tyler Cole had a big game for the Purple Devils with 22 points. Kobe Burkhart added 14.

Smith closed the first quarter with a 3-pointer for a 10-7 Cawood lead, then closed the second with another trey as the Comets’ lead grew to 25-16.

Cole reeled off five straight points in the third quarter to spark a Wallins comeback. Burkhart added two free throws and a basket as the Devils cut the deficit to 27-25 going into the final period.

Consecutive three-point plays by Jordan Steele and Cole helped the Devils go on a 7-0 run that put them up by three with 3:26 left.

Cawood tied the game on a 3-pointer by Adam Boggs. Eight straight free throws by Smith, who answered a basket by Burkhart and two free throws by Cole, helped the Comets build a five-point lead.

A three-point play pulled the Devils within two with 19 seconds to play. Smith hit one of two at the line for a three-point lead. After Cole missed a 3-pointer, Smith put the game away with two more free throws.

Cawood will play Rosspoint at 7 p.m. on Friday for the county championship. Wallins will take on Black Mountain at 5:30 p.m. for third place.

———

Cawood (46) — James Smith 29, Adam Boggs 7, James Gray 9, Dakota Hicks 1.

Wallins (41) — Tyler Cole 22, Kobe Burkhart 14, Carl Pacholewski 2, Jordan Steele 3.

———

Rosspoint (56) — Josh Turner 10, Hunter Helton 6, Matt Brown 12, Hunter Blevins 4, Jacob Brown 2, Gavin Ewald 3, Joseph Gordon 11, Alex Sanders 4, Caleb Reynolds 4.

Black Mountain (20) — Demarco Hopkins 2, Isaac Taulbee 3, Malachi Foster 5, Austin Tindell 8, Zack Burgan 2.

John Henson | Daily Enterprise Wallins coach Kevin Blakley talked his players during a timeout late in Thursday’s semifinal game against Cawood. The Comets advanced with a 46-41 victory. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JH-Blakley-in-finals.jpg John Henson | Daily Enterprise Wallins coach Kevin Blakley talked his players during a timeout late in Thursday’s semifinal game against Cawood. The Comets advanced with a 46-41 victory. John Henson | Daily Enterprise Cawood guard James Smith worked around a Wallins defender in action from the seventh- and eighth-grade county tournament semifinals on Thursday. Smith scored 29 points to lead Cawood to a 46-41 win. Cawood will play Rosspoint in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JH-Smith-2-vs-Wallins.jpg John Henson | Daily Enterprise Cawood guard James Smith worked around a Wallins defender in action from the seventh- and eighth-grade county tournament semifinals on Thursday. Smith scored 29 points to lead Cawood to a 46-41 win. Cawood will play Rosspoint in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

County tournament schedule (7-8) at James A. Cawood Elementary School ^^^ Monday Rosspoint 46, Green Hills 21 Black Mountain 33, Cumberland 31 ^^^ Tuesday Wallins 52, James A. Cawood 33 Cawood 43, Evarts 30 ^^^ Thursday 5:30 p.m. — Rosspoint 56, Black Mountain 20 7:00 p.m. — Cawood 46, Wallins 41 ^^^ Friday 5:30 p.m. — Wallins vs Black Mountain (third-place game) 7:00 p.m. — Rosspoint vs Cawood (championship game)

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134