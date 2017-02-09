Local players honored

Roark

Henson

Brock

Photo by Jessica Turner

Several local athletes were honored recently as honorable mention all-state selections by the Associated Press. Harlan County junior Tyrese Simmons (above) was one of very few players in the state to be mentioned on both offense and defense as he was selected as both a wide receiver and defensive back after leading the Black Bears in catches with 44 and receiving yards with 795, while also ranking among the team’s top tacklers. Harlan junior Kendal Brock, who topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight year, was a selection at running back. Harlan County senior tackle Braydan Roark was honored as an offensive lineman. Harlan County sophomore Garry Henson was picked at linebacker after leading the Bears in tackles with 100.

