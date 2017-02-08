New Covenant, Totz stay on top in church league

Action heated up last week in the Harlan County Church Men’s Basketball League, with the top two teams maintaining their perfect records and other teams trying to advance in the standings.

New Covenant Cawood Church of God survived a scare by Kildav Community Church, 68-62, to remain unbeaten, while Totz Church of God outlasted Central Baptist Church 55-46 to keep their record unblemished. Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist Church slipped past Church of the Nazarene 52-46 behind a 26-point performance, including eight 3-pointers, by Anthony Jenkins.

Week 3 games from Jan. 28 are also listed below.

Games are held on Saturdays beginning at 9 a.m. at the Harlan County Christian School Gym at Putney Bible Church.

^^^

Week 4 games

Totz Church of God 55, Central Baptist Church 46

Totz COG (55): Jecorey Fields 22, Eric Young 15, Aaron Jacobs 5, Kevin Irvin 4, David Lee 4, Steven Johnson 3, Jordan Dupar 2.

Central Baptist (46): Shamil Clark 13, Logan Casolari 13, Zack Caldwell 7, Mark Duff 4, Zack Jenkins 3, J.T. Cabell 2, Mikey Hensley 2, Cody Nolan 2.

^^^

Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist 52, Church of the Nazarene 46

Poor Fork ORB (52): Anthony Jenkins 26, Robby Gross 7, Drew Chamberlain 5, Hunter Holland 5, Malik Simmons 4, Scotty Bailey 3, Dylan Cornett 2.

Nazarene (46): Chris Griffey 12, Prescott Saylor 12, David Scearse 11, Tim Price 4, Andrew Saylor 4, Hubert Saylor 3.

^^^

Putney Bible Church 40, Cumberland Pentecostal Church 38

Putney Bible (40): Aaron Caldwell 15, Corey Watts 9, Dustin North 5, Michael Lawson 4, Tyler Stewart 4, Robbie Middleton 2, Sam Span 1.

CPC (38): David Williams 14, Phillip Ely 10, Greg Wampler 6, Michael Moses 5, Brandon Pierson 3.

^^^

New Covenant 68, Kildav Community Church 62

New Covenant (68): Shawn Ealy 21, Gary Greer 14, Paul Hearld 14, Adam Rhymer 9, Bobby Cornett 6, Ryan Clem 2, Brad Thompson 2.

Kildav (62): Brandon Shackleford 21, Josh Combs 18, Ross Ewing 17, Timothy McCowan 4, Derek Cochran 2.

^^^

Faith Temple 51, Black Mountain Missionary Baptist 37

Faith Temple (51): Isaac Wilson 19, Kagen Lefevers 9, Josh Smith 8, Michael Sulfridge 6, Dalton Elliott 4, Darrin Sanders 3, Justin Cornett 2.

Black Mountain (37): William Dean 13, Jacob Bush 7, Ryan Bush 7, Zach Hunting 5, A.J. Hall 3, T.J. Bryant 2.

^^^

Week 3 games

^^^

Totz Church of God 45, Putney Bible Church 34

Totz COG (45): Jecorey Fields 16, T.J. Dunson 9, Robby Curry 8, Aaron Jacobs 4, Jordan Dupar 4, Kevin Irvin 2, David Lee 2.

Putney Bible (34): Aaron Caldwell 15, Dustin North 8, Tyler Stewart 5, Corey Watts 4, Robbie Middleton 2.

^^^

Church of Nazarene 69, Black Mountain Missionary Baptist 55

Nazarene (69): Chris Griffey 14, Andrew Saylor 11, Prescott Saylor 11, David Scearse 10, Tim Price 9, Hubert Saylor 5, George Thacker 5, Bill Thacker 4.

Black Mountain (55): Jacob Bush 16, Zach Hunting 15, Ryan Bush 11, A.J. Hall 7, James Dean 6.

^^^

Central Baptist Church 64, Church of Nazarene 50

Central Baptist (64): Logan Casolari 16, Mark Duff 15, Zack Caldwell 13, Shamil Clark 6, Mikey Hensley 5, Zack Jenkins 5, J.T. Cabell 4.

CPC (50): David Williams 13, Cody Williamson 12, Phillip Ealy 10, Brandon Pierson 6, Kevin Harris 4, Kenny Raleigh 3 Zach Wilson 2.

^^^

Poor Fork Old Regular Baptist 49, Kildav Community 42

Poor Fork ORB (49): Anthony Jenkins 10, Tyrese Simmons 10, Drew Chamberlain 8, Matt Sturgill 6, Scotty Bailey 4, Eddie Creech 4, Robby Gross 3, Hunter Holland 3, Malik Simmons 1.

Kildav (42): Brandon Shackleford 15, Derek Cochran 8, Josh Combs 6, Timothy McCowan 5, Anthony Lewis 4, Cody Massingill 4.

^^^

New Covenant 71, Faith Temple 44

New Covenant (51): Shawn Ealy 24, Adam Rhymer 18, Gary Greer 16, Bobby Cornett 8, Paul Hearld 5.

Faith Temple (46): Levon Poindexter 22, Josh Smith 15, Dalton Elliott 3, Darrin Sanders 2, Michael Sulfridge 2.

By Carlton Hughes Contributing Writer