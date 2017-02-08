Hounds defeat Harlan County for second time

To say Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds have Harlan County’s number could very well be an understatement. The Black Bears entered Tuesday’s contest with the Redhounds holding a 25-2 record, and by the time they left, they took loss No. 3, with two of those coming courtesy of Corbin.

The 20-4 Redhounds flexed their muscles Tuesday by leading by as many as 20 points before pulling out a 73-61 win over Harlan County. They defeated the Black Bears easier in the season by an 18-point margin.

Harlan County came into the game riding an eight-game win streak, but saw that get snapped while Corbin extended its win streak to six games. The Redhounds were led in scoring by junior Andrew Taylor, who recorded another double-double, scoring 26 points while pulling down 18 rebounds. Chase Sanders hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

“What an outstanding win for our team,” Pietrowski said. “I think some people were trying to knock down Harlan County after they lost to us and lost to a really, really good Perry Central team. Then all of the sudden the dynamic turned into, ‘ah, they’re probably not as good.’ They’re a great basketball team. Coach (Michael) Jones knows his Xs and Os just as good as anybody in the region.

“To be able to come up here on an hour and a half bus ride and play at their home floor and get out with a victory, says a lot about our basketball team. I’m really excited to get this victory.”

Harlan County jumped out to a 6-0 lead before seeing the Redhounds respond with an 8-0 run to take an 8-6 lead. Taylor knocked down 3-pointer to end the first quarter while giving his team a 15-12 edge.

Corbin caught fire in the second quarter and managed to take a 29-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. A 16-2 run midway through the third quarter combined with solid bench play allowed the Redhounds to take control of the game and pull out to a commanding 51-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

“They came out and banged a couple in, but we never lost our composure,” Pietrowski said. “I thought we stuck with our ball movement. I think earlier in the year we would have rushed after getting down six early. We didn’t do that tonight. We made that run, a six-minute stretch there, where we were clicking on all cylinders. We were making the extra pass, and the guy that was getting it was knocking the shot down. There for six minutes, we were playing at a high level, and we were able to gap them and then play good enough basketball to go ahead and get the victory.”

The Black Bears managed to cut its deficit to 60-50 with 3:02 remaining in the game, but Taylor scored six points down the stretch to wrap up the win.

Pietrowski credited his team’s bench play as being key in the win over Harlan County. Cam Maguet came off the bench to score five points while dishing out five assists

“We have created that depth,” Pietrowski said. “Even in the locker room today I talked about that they will have a time to contribute to this team. How you grind in practice and how you take your reps in practice, so when you get that opportunity, you can take it to the floor. Things are going to happen. Poor Tanner (Barnes) with the shoulder injury and Zach gets in foul trouble, those things are going to happen. We have more depth, I feel like, than anyone in the region.

“I’m really proud of our kids to come on the road and get this victory. We are still hungry and we still have 30 percent we can get better and do better. We’re going to grind the next few weeks to see if we can reach that.”

Corbin will be back in action Friday on the road against Pineville. Harlan County will close its home schedule on Monday against Pineville.

———

Corbin avenged a loss earlier this season at home by edging the Black Bears 48-46 in overtime in junior varsity action.

Matthew Taylor led the Redhounds with 22 points. Cameron Maguet scored seven. Brady Barton added six. Taylor Johnson and Alex Bryley scored two each.

Sophomore guard Alex Pace led the 10-3 Bears with 23 points. Gabe Price tossed in seven. A.J. Simmons added five. Taylor Spurlock scored four. Matthew SImpson, Michael Simpson and Elisha Smallwood added two each. Lamar Burkart scored one.

Corbin hits 12 3-pointers in victory

By Les Dixon Corbin Times Tribune