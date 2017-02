Wallins, Cawood claim first-round wins in tourney

Wallins and Cawood rolled into the semifinals of the seventh- and eighth-grade county tournament with wins Tuesday in first-round games at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Tyler Cole poured in 27 points as Wallins defeated James A. Cawood 52-33. Kobe Burkhart added 12 points for the Purple Devils.

Juan Bynum scored 17 points and Michael Couch added 11 to lead the Trojans.

Led by 19 points from James Smith and 11 from Adam Boggs, Cawood defeated Evarts 43-30.

Jayden Ward led Evarts with 11 points.

Rosspoint will play Black Mountain at 5:30 p.m. and Wallins takes on Cawood at 7 p.m. in the semifinals on Thursday.

The third place and championship games are set for Friday.

Wallins (52) — Tyler Cole 27, Kobe Burkhart 12, Jordan Steele 9, Brett Roark 2, Carl Pachelowski 2.

James A. Cawood (33) — Juan Bynum 17, Michael Couch 11, Michael Long 3, Jonathan Langford 2.

Cawood (43) — James Smith 19, Adam Boggs 11, James Gray 6, Dakota Hicks 5, Braxton Bolin 2.

Evarts (30) — Nick Hunting 3, Gavin McClain 2, Justin Caudill 4, Jayden Ward 11, Andrew Risner 2, Timothy Gilley 5, Damichael Brown 2, Tristen Cochran 1.

