HCHS’s string of frosh titles ends at 3

WILLIAMSBURG — Harlan County’s string of 13th Region freshman championships ended at three on Saturday as the Lady Bears fell to tournament host Whitley County 60-47 in the championship game.

Whitley County trailed 25-24 at halftime before taking control with a barrage of 3-pointers on the way to outscoring the Lady Bears 20-6 in the third quarter.

J.C. Monhollen hit two of four 3-pointers in the third period and scored 25 points to lead the Lady Colonels to the title. Natalie Moses and Reic Anderson added 13 and 10 points, respectively. Dorian Siler chipped in with five, followed by Sidney Breeden with four and Katie Powers with three.

Hannah Wood led HCHS with 23 points. Morgan Blakley and Dixie Ewing added eight points each. Hannah Johnson scored four. Emily Evans and Emily Long contributed two each.

Harlan County rolled past Bell County 61-29 in the semifinals as Blakley scored 20 and Ewing added 10 for the Lady Bears. Wood, Evans and Long scored eight each. Jacey Lewis added three. Johnson and Kassy Owens contributed two each.

Courtney Bryant led Bell County with nine points. Abigail Cornett, Makenna Lefevers and Sarah Kidwell scored six each. Kayleigh Cox added two.

Harlan County raced to an 11-2 lead over Pineville after one quarter in the quarterfinals on the way to a 35-14 win.

The Lady Bears held Pineville without a field goal until the 1:58 mark of the second quarter when Whitney Caldwell scored to make it 16-4. Harlan County led 18-7 at halftime and 31-9 after three quarters.

Johnson led the Lady Bears with nine points. Evans scored seven. Blakley tossed in six. Wood scored three. Lewis, Hailey Gaw, Courtney Grubbs, Hayley Middleton and Long chipped in with two each.

Whitley County advanced with a win over Williamsburg in the semifinals. Williamsburg defeated Corbin 43-27, Bell County edged Knox Central 43-37 and Whitley County downed South Laurel 42-29 in first-round games.

Harlan County was scheduled to play Jackson County in an opening-round game, but the Lady Generals dropped out of the tournament. Harlan would have played Williamsburg in the quarterfinals but also dropped out.

The Lady Bears finished the season with a record of 7-2.

