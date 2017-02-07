Wildcats, Tigers win in 1st round of county tourney

County tournament schedule (7-8)
at James A. Cawood Elementary School
Monday
Rosspoint 46, Green Hills 21
Black Mountain 33, Cumberland 31
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — Wallins vs James A. Cawood
7:00 p.m. — Cawood vs Evarts
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Rosspoint vs Black Mountain
7:00 p.m. — Wallins/James A. Cawood winner vs Cawood/Evarts winner
Friday
5:30 p.m. — Third-place game
7:00 p.m. — Championship game
Top-seeded Rosspoint coasted past Green Hills 46-21 and Black Mountain edged Cumberland 33-31 in the opening night of action from the county fifth- and sixth-grade tournament on Monday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.
Caleb Reynolds scored eight points while Hunter Helton and Matt Brown added seven each for the 17-1 Wildcats.
Hunter Crain led Green Hills (0-15) with nine points.
Led by 18 points from Malachi Foster, fifth-seeded Black Mountain (6-9) edged Cumberland 33-31.
Josh Whitehead led the 8-7 Redskins with 14 points.
The tournament will continue tonight with Wallins playing James A. Cawood and Cawood taking on Evarts.
Rosspoint (46) — Caleb Reynolds 8, Hunter Helton 7, Matt Brown 7, Josh Turner 6, Hunter Blevins 6, Tanner Jordan 4, Alex Sanders 4, Jacob Brown 2, Joseph Gordon 2.
Green Hills (21) — Hunter Crain 9, Dalton Shepherd 4, Andrew Hensley 3, Shane Merrill 3, Cody Banks 2.
Black Mountain (33) — Malachi Foster 18, Demarco Hopkins 6, Austin Tindell 6, Isaac Taulbee 3.
Cumberland (31) — Josh Whitehead 14, Josh Swanner 5, Zac Collett 4, Jayden Gist 4, Justin Moyers 4.