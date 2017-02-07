Wildcats, Tigers win in 1st round of county tourney

Top-seeded Rosspoint coasted past Green Hills 46-21 and Black Mountain edged Cumberland 33-31 in the opening night of action from the county fifth- and sixth-grade tournament on Monday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Caleb Reynolds scored eight points while Hunter Helton and Matt Brown added seven each for the 17-1 Wildcats.

Hunter Crain led Green Hills (0-15) with nine points.

Led by 18 points from Malachi Foster, fifth-seeded Black Mountain (6-9) edged Cumberland 33-31.

Josh Whitehead led the 8-7 Redskins with 14 points.

The tournament will continue tonight with Wallins playing James A. Cawood and Cawood taking on Evarts.

———

Rosspoint (46) — Caleb Reynolds 8, Hunter Helton 7, Matt Brown 7, Josh Turner 6, Hunter Blevins 6, Tanner Jordan 4, Alex Sanders 4, Jacob Brown 2, Joseph Gordon 2.

Green Hills (21) — Hunter Crain 9, Dalton Shepherd 4, Andrew Hensley 3, Shane Merrill 3, Cody Banks 2.

———

Black Mountain (33) — Malachi Foster 18, Demarco Hopkins 6, Austin Tindell 6, Isaac Taulbee 3.

Cumberland (31) — Josh Whitehead 14, Josh Swanner 5, Zac Collett 4, Jayden Gist 4, Justin Moyers 4.

An Enterprise Staff Report