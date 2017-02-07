Rosspoint wins cheerleading competition

Rosspoint won the county fifth- and sixth-grade cheerleading competition held during the county tournament at James A. Cawood Elementary School. Squad members include, from left, front row: Autumn Lewis, Delilah Hensley, Jasmine Shumate and Serissa Cox; second row: Sienna Cox, Sissy Buchanan, Taylor Clark, Chloe McCreary, Emma Day and Lainey Garrett; third row: Brianna Howard, Cheyenne Brackett, Abigail Wright and Chyla Witt; back row: Ally Hensley, Haley Barger, Anna Day, Barbara Jenkins, Emma Brock, Harleigh Vanover, Lacey Sanders and Laila Boggs. Stephanie Marsee is the squad’s coach and Robin Sanders is the assistant coach.

Rosspoint won the county fifth- and sixth-grade cheerleading competition held during the county tournament at James A. Cawood Elementary School. Squad members include, from left, front row: Autumn Lewis, Delilah Hensley, Jasmine Shumate and Serissa Cox; second row: Sienna Cox, Sissy Buchanan, Taylor Clark, Chloe McCreary, Emma Day and Lainey Garrett; third row: Brianna Howard, Cheyenne Brackett, Abigail Wright and Chyla Witt; back row: Ally Hensley, Haley Barger, Anna Day, Barbara Jenkins, Emma Brock, Harleigh Vanover, Lacey Sanders and Laila Boggs. Stephanie Marsee is the squad’s coach and Robin Sanders is the assistant coach. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rosspoint-cheer-champs-1.jpgRosspoint won the county fifth- and sixth-grade cheerleading competition held during the county tournament at James A. Cawood Elementary School. Squad members include, from left, front row: Autumn Lewis, Delilah Hensley, Jasmine Shumate and Serissa Cox; second row: Sienna Cox, Sissy Buchanan, Taylor Clark, Chloe McCreary, Emma Day and Lainey Garrett; third row: Brianna Howard, Cheyenne Brackett, Abigail Wright and Chyla Witt; back row: Ally Hensley, Haley Barger, Anna Day, Barbara Jenkins, Emma Brock, Harleigh Vanover, Lacey Sanders and Laila Boggs. Stephanie Marsee is the squad’s coach and Robin Sanders is the assistant coach.