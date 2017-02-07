Joining the club

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

Kaylea Gross (left) and Blair Green were honored between games at the Harlan-Harlan County doubleheader last week for reaching milestones in the high school basketball careers. Gross was presented a basketball and plaque by assistant coach Jill Harris (left) and coach Debbie Green for joining the school’s 1,000-point club on Dec. 28 when the Lady Bears were playing in a tournament in Carroll County. Gross is up to 1,297 points after Monday’s win over Letcher Central. Gross surpassed the 500-rebound mark during a tournament in Larue County and had 682 for her high school career going into the Harlan game. Green surpassed the 2,000-point mark for her career on Dec. 29 in Carroll County and had 1,434 points in three years at HCHS going into the Harlan game. She surpassed the 500-rebound mark on Jan. 27 against Whitley County and has 850 for her career, counting her two seasons at Middlesboro.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

Kaylea Gross (left) and Blair Green were honored between games at the Harlan-Harlan County doubleheader last week for reaching milestones in the high school basketball careers. Gross was presented a basketball and plaque by assistant coach Jill Harris (left) and coach Debbie Green for joining the school’s 1,000-point club on Dec. 28 when the Lady Bears were playing in a tournament in Carroll County. Gross is up to 1,297 points after Monday’s win over Letcher Central. Gross surpassed the 500-rebound mark during a tournament in Larue County and had 682 for her high school career going into the Harlan game. Green surpassed the 2,000-point mark for her career on Dec. 29 in Carroll County and had 1,434 points in three years at HCHS going into the Harlan game. She surpassed the 500-rebound mark on Jan. 27 against Whitley County and has 850 for her career, counting her two seasons at Middlesboro.