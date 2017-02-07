Lady Bears storm back in second half

WHITESBURG — Perhaps it’s overconfidence born from a 20-game winning streak that stretches back to December.

Perhaps it’s the grind of a long regular season with the knowledge that the district tournament is less than two weeks away.

Whatever the reason, the Harlan County Lady Bears are playing a dangerous game of late of starting slowly, falling behind at halftime before using their considerable talent to turn the game in their favor in the second half.

Harlan County followed a come-from-behind win over Harlan on Friday by rallying from 11 down at halftime on Monday to roll past Letcher Central 67-56.

The Lady Bears had only one basket in the final three minutes of the first half as Letcher Central closed with an 18-3 run, hitting 11 of 15 shots in the second quarter to build a 37-26 lead. Senior guard Shelby Hall was all but unstoppable during the surge as she hit seven of nine shots in her 23-point performance.

“We didn’t have good rotation the first half, and Hall just went nuts. We were on her and she was banking them off the backboard for 3s,” Harlan County coach Debbie Green said. “We knew (Letcher Central coach) Dickie (Adams) would be ready for us.”

Harlan County (23-2) was a different team in the second half, scoring the first 10 points on the way to outscoring the Lady Cougars 22-6 in the third period. The Lady Bears extended their advantage to as many as 17 points before Green went deep to her bench and Letcher closed with a 7-1 run.

Junior guard Blair Green and junior center Kaylea Gross took over the game in the paint in the second half, finishing with 24 points each. Gross also had 18 rebounds as the Lady Bears dominated the glass in the second half, holding Letcher to no rebounds in the third quarter.

“We challenged them at halftime to see what we were made of, and we started hitting shots. We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half, especially Blair. I think it got in our heads a little bit,” Green said. “We also changed our defense. We did get out of the zone and went man.”

Rebecca Middleton, a junior guard, also had a big game as she hit all three of her shots after halftime whole limiting Hall to no baskets in the third quarter and only one-of-seven shooting in the fourth quarter with Shelby McDaniel and Phebe McHargue taking turns on defense in the final period.

“Becca did a great job defensively in the second half,” Green said. “We rebounded well, kept the big girl from getting to the basket and started finishing shots around the basket. Blair kind of took over in the second half.

Harlan County hit eight of 12 shots in the third quarter behind three baskets from Green and two from Middleton. Green added five more baskets in the fourth quarter, hitting all eight of her shots in the second half as HCHS extended its lead to 66-49 with 1:35 left.

Sophomore center Emma Maggard added 13 points and eight rebounds for the 15-11 Lady Cougars, hitting three straight shots in the second quarter during Letcher’s run.

Harlan County returns to action Friday at home against Corbin.

Sophomore guard K.K. Johnson scored 17 points and freshman forward Morgan Blakley added 16 as Harlan County won 53-36 in the junior varsity game.

Shelby McDaniel tossed in eight for the Lady Bears, followed by Hannah Wood with six, Dixie Ewing with five and Emily Long with one.

Brooke Mason scored 10 to lead Letcher. Alyssa Franklin and Jessica Boggs contributed eight and seven points, respectively.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County center Kaylea Gross led the Lady Bears to their 20th straight as she scored 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 67-56 win Monday at Letcher Central. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KH-Gross-vs-Letcher.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County center Kaylea Gross led the Lady Bears to their 20th straight as she scored 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 67-56 win Monday at Letcher Central. Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior guard Rebecca Middleton prepared to release a shot during Monday’s game at Letcher Central. Middleton scored nine points and played a strong defensive game in the Lady Bears’ 67-56 win. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KH-Middleton-vs-Letcher.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior guard Rebecca Middleton prepared to release a shot during Monday’s game at Letcher Central. Middleton scored nine points and played a strong defensive game in the Lady Bears’ 67-56 win.

HCHS rallies, extends win streak to 20

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

