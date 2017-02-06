Canady wins regional wrestling title

Former Evarts Elementary School student Hayden Canady began wrestling two years ago when he moved to Perry County with his dad, Perry Central assistant football coach Ovie Canady.

After a rough first season, the younger Canady found success in year two. He won the 5th Region championship recently in the 80-pound weight class, finishing 3-0 in tournament competition with one forfeit win, along with 2-0 and 3-2 victories. He had takedowns in both matches and an escape in the final seconds of the third period to win the title in the finals. He was named most outstanding wrestler in the regional tournament.

Canady competed in the state tournament at Broadbent Arena over the weekend, winning one match and losing two.

It was Canady’s fifth tournament championship of the year. He also won the Nick Corey Benefit Takedown Tournament, the McDonald’s Classic, the Pike County Invitational and the Prestonsburg Invitational. He placed third in the Mid Year State Tournament in Anderson County and at the Lee High (Va.) Invitational to open the season. He also had a third place finish wrestling out of his weight class at the Perry Central Invitational. He also had a second place finish at The Warhawk Tournament in Pike County.

Canady is the grandson of Etta Flanary and James Flanary, both of Evarts.

http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Canady-wrestling.jpg Photo submitted Former Harlan County resident Hayden Canady won a regional wrestling championship in the 80-pound weight division.