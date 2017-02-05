Black Bears hold off Pikeville rally

Former Mr. Basketball Elisha Justice is off to a good start in his first season as coach at Pikeville, leading the Panthers to 14 wins in their first 20 games with the help of a strong defense that depends on forcing turnovers that lead to transition buckets.

That strategy doesn’t work as well against a Harlan County team with a strong and experienced backcourt. The Bears had only five turnovers Saturday, building a 10-point lead before holding off a late Pikeville rally to win 67-62.

“They are such a good team and so fundamentally sound,” said Justice, who led Shelby Valley to a state title during his playing days before going on to Louisville. “We normally live off turning people over.”

Harlan County (25-2) extended its win streak to eight, led by another strong performance from junior Tyrese Simmons, who hit 10 of 14 shots in a 23-point effort. Senior guards Cameron Carmical and Treyce Spurlock added 18 points each.

“We did a good job of protecting the ball,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “We’re able to get out in transition more with teams playing the defense against us they are all playing. We were able to get shots for everyone, and we’re a lot better team when Ty is playing like he is now.”

Harlan County led by only one after a first half that included several ties and numerous lead changes. The Bears took control with a strong third quarter when they hit 10 of 15 shots, led by four baskets from Carmical, three by Simmons and two each by Spurlock and David Turner. Spurlock’s 3-pointer to close the period extended the HCHS lead to 56-45.

The Bears will still in control, up by 10 with 3:45 left after a basket by Alex Pace, when Pikeville made a late run.

Junior guard Wyatt Battaile, who led the Panthers with 31 points, had two straight baskets, then hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 63-60 with 1:48 left. Battaile had two chances to tie the game with 3-pointers but couldn’t connect. Carmical hit two free throws for the final margin, but the Bears missed several other chances at the line, connecting on only 14 of 27 for the game.

“You can’t hit them all, but we missed too many tonight,” Jones said. “I also thought we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”

“I was proud of the way our guys fought back,” Justice said of the Panthers, who are ranked third in the 15th Region with a 14-8 record.

Pikeville took an early 9-4 lead before HCHS battled back on baskets by Turner, Simmons and Spurlock in a 9-0 run that put the Bears up by four. Battaile had three baskets in the quarter, including two free throws in the closing seconds to tie the game at 17.

Battaile had all three of the Panthers’ baskets in the second quarter as Pikeville built a four-point lead before HCHS battled back again behind Simmons. A Carmical jumper and five straight points by Simmons put Harlan County up 30-27. The Bears maintained a one-point lead, at 31-30, going into halftime.

Harlan County will have a chance to avenge one its two losses Tuesday in a regional showdown Tuesday at home against Corbin.

Sophomore guards Alex Pace and Gabe Price scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, as Harlan County won 48-45 in junior varsity action to improve to 10-2 on the season.

Taylor Spurlock contributed seven points for the Bears. Lamar Burkhart and A.J. Simmons scored five each. Matthew Simpson chipped in with three. Patrick Bynum and Elisha Smallwood added two each.

Christian Biliter scored 20 and Bradyn Hunter added 15 for the Panthers. Seth Pugh chipped in with eight. Kobe Brown contributed two.

Harlan County 67, Pikeville 62 PIKEVILLE (14-7) Kyle Watkins 1-4 0-0 2, Evan Rhodes 5-9 2-3 13, Wyatt Battaile 12-24 4-6 31, Conner Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Zach Hamilton 3-3 14- 7, Conner Risner 0-0 1-2 1, Christian Biliter 2-3 0-0 4, Kobe Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Mikey McDonald 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-49 8-15 62. HARLAN COUNTY (25-2) Cameron Carmical 6-14 6-10 18, Treyce Spurlock 6-13 5-10 18, Andrew Creech 0-3 0-0 0, Tyrese Simmons 10-14 3-5 23, David Turner 3-7 0-0 6, Gabe Price 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Pace 1-2 0-2 2. Totals: 25-53 14-27 67. Pikeville 17 13 15 17 — 62 Harlan County 17 14 25 11 — 67 3-point goals: Pikeville 4-16 (Battaile 3-10, Rhodes 1-2, Roberts 0-1, Biliter 0-1, Watkins 0-2), Harlan County 1-8 (Spurlock 1-3, Creech 0-2, Carmical 0-3). Rebounds: Pikeville 26 (Battaile 15), Harlan County 34 (Turner 9, Carmical 8, Simmons 8, Spurlock 6, Pace 2, Creech 1). Turnovers: Pikeville 9, Harlan County 5. Assists: Harlan County 15 (Carmical 10, Creech 2, Simmons 2, Spurlock 1). Fouled out: Pikeville (Rhodes, Watkins).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

