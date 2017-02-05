Dragons avenge loss to Shelby Valley

If coach Derrick Akal and the Harlan Green Dragons had any questions about whether or not they were making progress this season, their doubts were probably answered Saturday.

Harlan opened the season with an 89-50 loss at Shelby Valley on Dec. 3. The Green Dragons got their chance at a rematch two months later and the results were much different as Harlan posted perhaps its most impressive win of the season, 61-58 over the visiting Wildcats in the rematch Saturday.

“Coming off the loss last night (at Harlan County), I thought they responded well,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “We did a better job of executing some things. Tonight we did a good job early of setting the tone offensively and defensively as a team. We looked better tonight as a team.”

Senior point Noah Busroe was one of four Dragons in double figures with 14 points. Jacob Wilson added 12 points, followed by Kilian Ledford with 11 and Cade Barnes with 10.

“Noah being in attack mode opened up a lot of things for the players,” Akal said. “When he attacks like that he opens up a lot of things. We’re a lot better team when he’s attacking and we’re not taking 30-plus 3-pointers. We’re a lot better team when we’re taking 18 to 20 and still attacking the basket.”

Harlan led through much of the half, including 19-9 after one quarter and 32-27 at halftime, but the Wildcats outscored the Dragons 21-12 in the third quarter, sparked by nine points from Cody Potter, to go ahead 48-44.

Joey Swanner and Ethan Morton, both seniors, came off the bench for two baskets each in the fourth quarter. Busroe, also a senior, had six points in the final period as the Dragons reclaimed the lead.

“Swanner and Morton each had a big offensive rebound and bucket. Those guys gave us good minutes,” Akal said.

Potter scored 19 and Blake Burke added 15 points to lead the 14-10 Wildcats.

Harlan returns to action Tuesday at home against Bell County in a girls/boys district doubleheader. Shelby Valley plays at Pikeville on Tuesday.

Jarrett McKenzie scored 12 points and Carter Barnes and Jared Hawkins added 10 each as Harlan (9-1) won 47-37 in junior varsity action.

Jordan Akal contributed five points for the Dragons. Tate Bryson added four. Jon Eldridge, Logan Taylor and Caleb Adkins chipped in with two each.

John Flanery led Shelby Valley with 12 points. Zach Johnson and Brandon Little contributed nine and eight points, respectively. Dalton Wellman contributed four. Aaron Bates and Cody Hamilton added two each.

Harlan 61, Shelby Valley 58 SHELBY VALLEY (14-10) Blake Burke 6 3-4 15, Tanner Bentley 4 0-1 11, Cody Potter 6 5-7 19, Seth Johnson 2 0-0 4, Peyton Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Zach Honaker 2 0-0 5, Orbie McPeek 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 8-12 58. HARLAN (13-10) Noah Busroe 6 2-2 14, Cade Barnes 4 0-2 10, Kilian Ledford 2 5-7 11, Jacob Wilson 5 0-0 12, Trent McKenzie 3 0-2 6, Carter Barnes 0 0-0 0, Joey Swanner 2 0-1 4, Ethan Morton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 7-14 61. Shelby Valley 9 18 21 10 — 58 Harlan 19 13 12 17 — 61 3-point goals: Shelby Valley 6 (Bentley 3, Potter 2, Honaker 1), Harlan 6 (Cade Barnes 2, Ledford 2, Wilson 2).

