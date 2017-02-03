HCHS finds balance in rout of Dragons

With energy on the defensive end and unselfishness on offense, the Harlan County Black Bears completed their second straight regular-season sweep of district opponents in dominating fashion Friday, leading from start to finish in a 67-33 win over visiting Harlan.

“The energy we brought tonight is the kind of energy we have to bring every night. We can’t just do that against certain teams,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “When we play with that kind of emotion and talk to each other and fly around defensively it makes us a lot better.”

Harlan County held the Dragons to 30 percent (12 of 40) shooting and limited Harlan to 11 points or less in every quarter.

The Bears found balance on offense with all five starters reaching double figures. Senior guards Treyce Spurlock and Cameron Carmical each scored 13. David Turner, Andrew Creech and Tyrese Simmons added 10 each as the Bears improved to 24-2 overall and completed its district schedule with a 7-0 record.

“It’s great to look at the scorebook and see all five starters are in double figures,” Jones said. “We made a conscious effort to try to get Ty involved early. We though we had a matchup advantage with David, and he put the ball in the hole. Andrew stepped up and hit some shots and shot with confidence. If those three are involved in the game and are scoring it makes us a lot better team.”

Sophomore guard Kilian Ledford scored eight to lead the Dragons, who fell to 12-10 overall and 2-3 in district action with one district game left against Bell County.

Harlan coach Derrick Akal knew his team was facing a daunting task coming into the game.

“I told the guys they were playing one of the top two or three teams in the region in their own gym. They hadn’t been shooting that well, but tonight they came out and weren’t missing any shots,” he said. “The better team obviously did its job.”

Turner helped the Bears get off to a fast start as he hit four of four shots. Spurlock added a 3-pointer as HCHS raced to a 17-5 lead before Harlan closed with six straight points on a 3-pointer by Trent McKenzie and putback by Cade Barnes to cut the deficit to 17-11.

Up by nine midway through the second quarter, Harlan County went on a 16-1 run to build a 40-16 halftime lead. Simmons and freshman guard Taylor Spurlock each had two baskets in the quarter and sophomore guard Alex Pace added a 3-pointer.

Spurlock and Creech carried the Harlan County offense in the third quarter. The Bears went on a 10-0 run early in the period, then closed with an 11-4 spurt, starting a running clock after Carmical hit a 3-pointer followed by a dunk by Spurlock with one minute left in the third quarter to make the score 61-26.

Both teams return to action Saturday at home against Pike County opponents as Harlan plays Shelby Valley and Harlan County takes on Pikeville.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County freshman guard Taylor Spurlock raced toward the basket as Harlan's Kilian Lefford (left) and Joey Swanner defended in Friday's district clash at HCHS. The Black Bears improved to 24-2 on the season and completed their district slate unbeaten at 6-0 with a 67-33 victory.

Five Bears reach double figures in win

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

Harlan County 67, Harlan 33 HARLAN (12-9) Noah Busroe 3-12 0-0 7, Cade Barnes 3-3 1-3 7, Kilian Ledford 2-7 2-3 8, Jacob Wilson 1-7 2-4 4, Carter Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Trent McKenzie 1-4 0-0 3, Ethan Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Joey Swanner 0-1 0-0 0, Jared Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Jonathan Eldridge 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Adkins 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Jarrett McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Bryson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-40 5-10 33. HARLAN COUNTY (24-2) Cameron Carmical 3-10 6-6 13, Treyce Spurlock 5-10 2-3 13, Andrew Creech 4-6 2-4 10, Tyrese Simmons 4-6 2-2 10, David Turner 5-9 0-0 10, Gabe Price 0-2 0-0 0, Alex Pace 2-4 0-0 5, Taylor Spurlock 2-3 0-1 4, Patrick Bynum 1-3 0-0 2, A.J. Simmons 0-1 0-2 0, Michael Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Elisha Smallwood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-55 12-18 67. Harlan 11 5 10 7 — 33 Harlan County 17 23 21 6 — 67 3-point goals: Harlan 4-13 (Ledford 2-4, T. McKenzie 1-2, Busroe 1-3, Wilson 0-4), Harlan County 3-10 (Pace 1-1, Treyce Spurlock 1-3, Carmical 1-4, Price 0-1, A.J. Simmons 0-1). Rebounds: Harlan 17 (), Harlan County 37 (). Turnovers: Harlan 12, Harlan County 4. Assists: Harlan 8 (Busroe 4, Ledford 2, Carter Barnes 1, Wilson 1), Harlan County 19 (Carmical 13, Treyce Spurlock 3, Tyrese Simmons 2, Creech 1). Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Harlan County (Treyce Spurlock)

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

