Green leads Lady Bears past Harlan

Harlan County coach Debbie Green isn’t sure if her all-state daughter liked the halftime message she delivered Friday with the Lady Bears trailing by five at halftime against visiting Harlan.

She does know, however, that Blair Green did what she was told and came through in a big way. Green, a junior guard, hit five of eight shots in the third quarter, turning the game in Harlan County’s favor as the Lady Bears went on to post a 56-45 win in a rematch of last year’s 13th Region Tournament finals.

“We talked at halftime about going back to doing what we know to do,” said the HCHS coach. “We were standing and not moving the ball. Once we started moving we did a lot better. We went back to playing the way we want to play.”

Green finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Bears improved to 22-2 overall with their 19th straight win, clinching the top seed in the 52nd District Tournament in the process.

“I challenged Blair to come out and do what what she needs to do,” Green said. “That means put it on the floor and pull up and get in a rhythm. She did that the second half.”

“We just didn’t execute at times, and I think that cost us,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “I thought defensively we didn’t do a good job like we did the first half. We got a little tired and missed some rotations defensively. We tried to rest the last few days, and I may have did us a disservice by not working us a little more. I don’t think we did our job defensively. It wasn’t like they were making shots off the move. They got down in the post and jumped over us and made some tough shots.”

Junior center Kaylea Gross added 13 points and 10 rebounds despite missing quite a bit of time in foul trouble.

Harlan (19-7 overall and 3-2 in the district) was led by senior guard Jordan Brock with 22 points and junior forward Mackenzie King added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Brock was limited to only one basket in seven shots in the second half after putting Harlan ahead with three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Two baskets each by Middleton and Gross gave HCHS an early 9-3 lead.

With Brock off to a slow start, missing her first four shots, King brought the Lady Dragons by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, tying the game at 9-9 with 3:22 left in the first quarter. After Phebe McHargue and Brock traded 3s, Harlan County went back on top on a free throw by Breann Turner and basket by Gross, making the score 15-12 heading into the second period.

Brock hit three straight 3-pointers in the second quarter as Harlan grabbed the momentum. Two straight baskets by Green tied the game at 23, but Green picked up her third foul soon after that and sat out the last three minutes. Gross joined her on the bench a little later with two fouls.

HCHS stayed close on a basket by Turner, but Brock drew a foul and Green drew a technical for arguing the call. Brock hit all four free throws with 7.7 seconds left in the half to extend the Lady Dragons’ lead to 31-26 at halftime.

The Lady Bears pulled even in the third quarter after two straight jumpers by Green. King put Harlan back on top with two free throws before Green reeled off seven unanswered points for a 40-35 Harlan County lead. Taylor Simpson broke the drought for Harlan with a 3-pointer before a basket by Gross gave the Lady Bears a 42-38 lead going into the final period.

After hitting seven of 10 shots in the third quarter, the Lady Bears shot only five times in the fourth quarter. HCHS put the game away by hitting 10 of 14 at the line, outscoring Harlan 14-7 in the quarter.

Harlan County returns to action Monday at Letcher Central. Harlan plays host to Bell County on Tuesday in a district doubleheader.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County guard Blair Green put up a shot in Friday’s district clash against visiting Harlan. Green scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half as the Lady Bears rallied for a 56-45 win to improve to 22-2 on the season. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CJ-Green-vs-Harlan-.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County guard Blair Green put up a shot in Friday’s district clash against visiting Harlan. Green scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half as the Lady Bears rallied for a 56-45 win to improve to 22-2 on the season.

HCHS clinches top seed with district sweep

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

Harlan County 56, Harlan 45 HARLAN (19-7) Jordan Brock 5-22 8-9 22, Noah Canady 0-6 1-2 1, Taylor Simpson 2-3 2-2 6, Mackenzie King 5-15 2-3 14, Brandi Haywood 0-3 0-0 0, Payeton Charles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-49 13-16 45. HARLAN COUNTY (22-2) Phebe McHargue 1-2 3-4 6, Rebecca Middleton 2-6 0-0 5, Blair Green 10-22 5-8 25, Breann Turner 1-3 1-2 3, Kaylea Gross 6-11 1-2 13, Shelby McDaniel 0-1 1-2 1, K.K. Johnson 0-0 3-4 3, Lainey Cox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-45 14-22 56. Harlan 12 19 7 7 — 45 Harlan County 15 16 16 14 — 56 3-point goals: Harlan 8-30 (Brock 4-14, Simpson 2-3, King 2-8, Haywood 0-1, Canady 0-4), Harlan County 2-11 (McHargue 1-2, Middleton 1-5, McDaniel 0-1, Gross 0-3). Rebounds: Harlan 23 (King 13, Haywood 4, Brock 2, Canady 2, Simpson 2), Harlan County 38 (Green 10, Gross 10, Turner 7, McDaniel 5, Middleton 4, McHargue 2). Turnovers: Harlan 11, Harlan County 9. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Harlan County (bench).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134