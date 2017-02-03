Luttrell named leader of Harlan football program

John Luttrell, a former standout linebacker at Harlan High School and Union College, has been named the football coach at Harlan High School, succeeding J.B. Donahue, his former teammate.

“We are super excited to have coach Luttrell take over as head coach. Having an experienced coach that has been around our program and knows our kids is always a plus,” said Harlan High School Principal Britt Lawson, who made the announcement official on Friday afternoon in a meeting with players. “Coach Luttrell brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from years of teaching and coaching at different levels. He is a great coach, great leader and a great man who we look forward to leading our team and molding our players.”

“I’d like to thank (Superintendent) Mr. (C.D.) Morton, Mr. Lawson and the committee for giving me this opportunity at Harlan,” Luttrell said. “My vision is to make sure that the football program will be respected for competitiveness and educational success as one of the best in the state. I’m excited and ready to get to work.”

Luttrell has been an assistant the past several years at Harlan after his long and distinguished military career came to an end.

The 1982 Harlan graduate went on to play on several of the early teams at Union College when the sport was reinstated in the 1980s.

He returned home to serve as an assistant at Harlan, then at Cawood under Tim Saylor before taking over as head coach in 1995. He posted a 19-23 record in four years, but the Trojans improved each season, going from 1-9 to 3-7, then 7-4 and then 8-3. After one season away, Luttrell returned to Cawood in 2000 and led the Trojans to a 5-6 mark before his second tour in the military.

Luttrell returned to Harlan after leading the Mountain Warriors during their service in Iraq. He was an assistant one season at Harlan County and the past couple of years with Harlan and helped lead the Dragons to a district title in 2015. It was the fourth district title for Harlan. Luttrell played on the first championship team in 1979.

Harlan finished 7-4 last season, falling to Hazard in the second round of the Class A playoffs.

