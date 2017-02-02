Purple Devils defeat Rosspoint for title

An anticipated showdown between the county’s two top teams for the county fifth- and sixth-grade championship never quite materialized Thursday at James A. Cawood Elementary School, thanks in large part to a shooting performance by Wallins guard Daniel Carmical that will down as one of the best in recent tourney history.

Carmical poured in 31 points, including 21 in the first half, as Wallins scored the game’s first nine points and was never threatened in a 50-20 rout of Rosspoint.

“Carmical has done that for years. It’s in his blood,” Wallins coach Robert Simpson said. “Daniel, if he misses one, he doesn’t worry. That was one of his best performances.”

Wallins and Rosspoint split games during the regular season as each team won on the other’s home court. The Devils won 16 of 17 after losing to Rosspoint on Dec. 12, falling only to Page, a Bell County school, in finishing the season 19-2.

“This is so special to me because these kids have worked so hard and done everything we’ve asked,”Simpson said. “It’s a great bunch of kids.”

Tanner Griffin, Carmical and Josh Sergent had baskets to open the game, followed by a 3-pointer from Carmical. Connor Blevins put Rosspoint on the board with two straight baskets inside, but Carmical hit another 3-pointer and then added two free throws as the Devils built a 14-4 lead after one quarter.

Carmical opened the second quarter with another 3-pointer before Rosspoint answered with two straight baskets. The Wallins defense took over at that point in a 10-0 run that all but decided the game.

“That’s one thing we’ve worked on all year long – defense,” Simpson said. “We want to come out with intensity and put a lot of pressure on people.”

The Devils did just that in the second quarter with four straight baskets off turnovers to stretch a nine-point lead to 29-10 by halftime.

Carmical had three baskets in the run and Cadyn Brock added one.

Rosspoint went to a man-to-man in the second half and slowed the Wallins offense but couldn’t make up much ground as Tye Howard had the only three points of the first three minutes. Cooper McHargue and Blevins had baskets as Rosspoint outscored Wallins 8-7 in the period.

Carmical and Sergent each hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Devils heated up again from the outside, outscoring the Cats 14-2 to pull away again.

Blevins led the 13-4 Wildcats with 13 points.

———

Cameron Lester scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as James A. Cawood rallied from a 25-21 deficit after three periods to claim third place with a 41-35 victory over Cawood.

Nathan Daniels added 11 points for the Trojans.

Ethan Rhymer scored 11 points and Dylan Hicks added nine to lead Cawood.

———

Wallins (50) — Cadyn Brock 6, Hunter Collett 2, Tanner Griffin 4, Daniel Carmical 31, Josh Sergent 5, Gavin Napier 2.

Rosspoint (20) — Cooper McHargue 4, Tye Howard 3, Connor Blevins 13.

———

James A. Cawood (41) — Cameron Lester 21, Nathan Daniels 11, Shaq Bynum 3, Gavin Spurlock 6.

Cawood (35) — Jared Rhymer 6, Jeremiah Clem 7, Jacob Collins 2, Dylan Hicks 9, Ethan Rhymer 11.

John Henson | Daily Enterprise The Wallins Purple Devils are pictured with their trophy after defeating Rosspoint 50-20 on Thursday in the fifth- and sixth-grade county championship game. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JH-Wallins-champs.jpg John Henson | Daily Enterprise The Wallins Purple Devils are pictured with their trophy after defeating Rosspoint 50-20 on Thursday in the fifth- and sixth-grade county championship game.

Carmical pours in 31 to power Wallins

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134