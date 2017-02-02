Carmical seeks memorable end to career

Approaching the end of his senior season at Harlan County High School, Cameron Carmical has a hard time remembering life before basketball and he has no plans to stop after graduation in May.

Carmical has been one of the best players in the history of HCHS, averaging 18.2 points per game as a senior. He became a starter for the Bears as a freshman, a season after Harlan County lost in the finals of the 13th Region Tournament to Clay County.

The basketball story for Carmical began much earlier, however, in grade school when he played for his stepfather, Lonnie Huff, at Harlan.

Carmical soon developed a passion for the game and was a standout player at each level.

“I started playing organized basketball in the third grade, and from that point on I realized that basketball was going to be a big part of my life and it’s something that I wanted to do after high school,” said Carmical.

After a rebuilding season his first year, when both Carmical and fellow freshman Treyce Spurlock were starters, the Bears developed into a region contender, winning back-to-back 52nd District Tournament titles in 2015 and 2016 and advancing to the 13th Region Tournament semifinals last year.

His coaches testified to his quality as not only a player, but as a person, too.

“I’ve never been around a kid like him,” said Harlan County coach Michael Jones. “He’s a great leader for us on the court, and he’s a great leader in our community. He’s a special kid. If I’m around basketball for 20 more years, I’ll never have another Cameron Carmical.”

Carmical’s talent and love for basketball have earned him the respect of his teammates, which has driven him to take up a leadership role on the team.

“One thing that I’ve always tried to do, every day in practice and in every game, is to lead by example. I’m not the most vocal leader, I’m not out there yelling at people all the time, but one thing that I do try to do is bring the same energy and effort to every practice and game and try to influence (teammates) in that way,” Carmical said.

Carmical was even mentioned by the Lexington Herald Leader as a possible contender for this year’s Mr. Basketball award, which goes annually to the state’s best player.

Although Carmical is an excellent player and exceptional leader for the Bears, he recognizes he didn’t make his journey alone.

“My family has been my biggest support system through my whole basketball career,” he said. “My coaches have done a great job of directing me in the right path throughout my four years, and my teammates have always been there for me for support and to push me in practice to be the best player that I can be.”

Carmical also believes in supporting his family, illustrated by his idea to start a stroke awareness walk when he was a freshman in honor of his grandfather, former University of Kentucky football player Charles “Perky” Bryant.

“I feel like there’s a lot of walks for cancers and for heart attacks and there’s a lot of awareness about those diseases, for good reason. But I didn’t see anything about strokes,” said Carmical in a report on the walk at Huff Park.

Carmical has also been successful in his academic life. Maintaining a 4.0 grade point average throughout his high school career, he has earned the title of valedictorian. He also participated in the prestigious Governor’s Scholars program at Northern Kentucky University during the summer of 2016. GSP is an extremely competitive program that helps to prepare Kentucky’s finest students to be leaders in their community and the state.

He doesn’t plan to stop, either. Carmical intends on continuing both his academic and athletic careers in college.

“As of right now, I’m undecided on where I want to go to college, but I do know that I want to play basketball, and after my four years of undergraduate study, I want to go to medical school,” he said.

Carmical has remained in contact with the coaches of Transylvania University and Centre College throughout his senior year. Both colleges are being carefully considered, but before he fulfills a lifelong dream of playing at the next level in college, he hopes to achieve another goal: winning the 13th Region Tournament and playing in the state tournament.

“Winning the regional tournament has been my goal since my freshman year, and obviously we’ve yet to accomplish that goal, but this year we have all the pieces that it takes to finally get to that point and to win the region, and I not only want to do it for myself and my teammates, but for the county as a whole,” he said. “These last four years of basketball have been great. I’ve been blessed with the best teammates and coaches that I could ask for, and I can’t think of a better way to end it than at Rupp Arena.”

Harlan County returns to action Friday at home against Harlan.

Cameron Carmical worked his way to the basket in action earlier this season. Carmical is among the 13th Region’s leading scorers, averaging 18.2 points per game. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LN-Carmical-move.jpg Cameron Carmical worked his way to the basket in action earlier this season. Carmical is among the 13th Region’s leading scorers, averaging 18.2 points per game. Photo by Les Nicholson Harlan County senior point guard Cameron Carmical raced down the court in action earlier this seasona against Cordia. Carmical hit the game-winning shot from beyond half court in that game and has led the Bears to a 23-2 record going into Friday’s game against Harlan. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LN-Carmical-vs-Cordia-1.jpg Photo by Les Nicholson Harlan County senior point guard Cameron Carmical raced down the court in action earlier this seasona against Cordia. Carmical hit the game-winning shot from beyond half court in that game and has led the Bears to a 23-2 record going into Friday’s game against Harlan.

By Colton Gambrel Bear Tracks

Colton Gambrel is a staff writer for the Bear Tracks, the electronic school newspaper at Harlan County High School.

