After helping lead New Harlan to a state middle school championship last fall, Jordan Steele has had a busy off-season before beginning his high school football career.

Steele, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound eighth-grader at Wallins Elementary School, made his second appearance in the Football University All-American Bowl on Jan. 9 in San Antonio, playing offensive guard.

“The experience was once in a life time. Just being around kids from all over the world was awesome,” Steele said. “The competition was amazing. I was going against kids 6-4 plus and kids who were smaller than me but faster. That helped me with my footwork having to get out and reach them and with the bigger dudes with my hand placement off the ball. I just thank God for blessing me with the the opportunities I have been given.”

Steele was also a member of Team Kentucky, made up of several of the state’s top eighth-graders, including two of his New Harlan teammates – running back/linebacker Josh Turner and running back Matt Brown. The Kentucky all-stars won the super region title in before going on to national competition in Naples, Fla., where they placed fifth.

Steele also participated in camps in Atlanta and South Carolina.

Photos submitted Jordan Steele (right) is pictured in his All-American jersey after playing in the Football University All-American Bowl on Jan. 9 in San Antonio. Steele was also a member of Team Kentucky, along with New Harlan teammates Josh Turner (left) and Matt Brown.