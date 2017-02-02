Stoops calls ‘17 recruiting class his best at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has consistently called each recruiting class his best ever, so declaring his latest group of signees even better shouldn’t be shocking.

The 24 incoming Wildcats announced Wednesday are tasked with building on the program’s 7-6 record — its highest win total since 2009 — and first bowl appearance since 2010. Most satisfying to Stoops was how recruits remained committed despite Kentucky’s 0-2 start and reinforced their commitments after the ‘Cats upset rival Louisville and eventual Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“We didn’t lose one guy since the start of the season, and that’s a special group,” the coach said. “This is by far the best class, period.”

Kentucky’s recruiting class is also geographically diverse. While Ohio continued to provide a talent pipeline with seven signees, the program also landed seven prospects from south Florida, two from Maryland and even one from Oklahoma. There are also two from the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky signed 13 defensive players and 11 on offense with three quarterbacks including Lynn Bowden of Youngstown, Ohio, Stoops’ hometown. He’s listed as an athlete because of his ability to play several offensive spots besides quarterback.

Stoops didn’t have to look far to replace defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who took a similar job at Colorado last week. The coach on Monday promoted Matt House, who will continue to coach inside linebackers.

___

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: Lynn Bowden, ATH, Youngstown, Ohio. The versatile four-star prospect has drawn comparisons to the Green Bay Packers’ Reggie Cobb (a former Kentucky standout) and is listed as one of the top 100 players by several scouting sites.

Best of the rest: OLB Josh Paschal and QB Danny Clark, both considered four-star prospects. Clark is a mid-year enrollee.

Late addition: DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, who committed on Monday.

One that got away: OL Jedrick Wills, a five-star prospect from Lexington Lafayette who signed with national runner-up Alabama.

How they’ll fit in: Landing several QBs could help Kentucky build depth behind senior Stephen Jackson. The offensive line has several openings as well. Stoops might look to his defensive back recruits to contribute right away.

———

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After producing its first Heisman Trophy winner, Louisville coach Bobby Petrino worked to fortify the line that will protect in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson’s milestone sophomore season had Louisville (9-4) near the cusp of consideration for the College Football Playoff before their outside prospects collapsed with three straight losses including a bowl game. While the Cardinals’ class of 22 signees announced Wednesday includes seven defensive backs and safeties, the big additions are five offensive line recruits.

They all weigh more than 300 pounds, and the coaching staff loves their athleticism.

“I feel like we hit the numbers that we needed,” Petrino said about the secondary and O-line. “But also the type of athlete, type of players that could come in and have the ability right away to play.”

Louisville’s class includes seven players from Georgia and four from Florida. Just one signee, 6-foot-3, 319-pound offensive lineman Cole Bentley, hails from Kentucky. The 30th-ranked class is Louisville’s highest ranking since 2011, the first full class recruited by former coach Charlie Strong.

___

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No

Best in class: RB Colin Wilson, a four-star prospect. The 6-1, 221-pounder had career rushing totals of 3,931 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Best of the rest: S C.J. Avery and CB Russ Yeast, son of former Kentucky standout and NFL receiver Craig Yeast.

Late addition: OL Mekhi Becton, who committed on Wednesday. Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Virginia Tech were among the suitors for the 6-7, 335-pounder.

One that got away: DE Aaron Odom, who ended a roller-coaster recruiting process by going back to Mississippi State. The Mississippi native initially committed to the Bulldogs before flipping to Louisville after the schools exchanged defensive coordinators. He eventually settled on the SEC school after visiting last month.

How they’ll fit in: Petrino noted that a number of players at both the skill and line positions will get to prove themselves in practice and work their way into the rotation.

