Great night at free throw line propels HHS

BEVERLY — An almost perfect night at the free throw line was the difference for the visiting Harlan Green Dragons in a 79-71 win Thursday at Red Bird.

Harlan (10-7) hit 26 of 27 at the line, not missing until the last attempt by Noah Busroe with 13 seconds left. By that point, the Dragons had put the game away by hitting 21 straight in the decisive fourth quarter as Harlan outscored the Cardinals 25-21 despite hitting only two of eight shots from the field.

Red Bird hit seven of 16 shots from the field in the fourth quarter but missed 12 of 16 from the line in the period and connected on only 17 of 38 for the game.

“That’s phenomenal, and I guess the difference in the game was that stat,” said Harlan assistant coach Will Clem, who was in charge of the team with coach Derrick Akal in Frankfort with the Harlan girls team. “We wanted to come out with some intensity. I still don’t think we came out as intense as we could but better than the last game (a game Harlan won 71-57 after trailing by 25 points at halftime on Jan. 9).”

Busroe, a senior point guard, scored 26 points and sophomore guard Kilian Ledord added 23 to carry the Harlan offense, combining to hit 16 of 17 at the line.

“Noah was aggressive. I asked him to be more aggressive before we took the floor tonight, and he was. He showed leadership,” Clem said. “Kilian shot the ball well. All of them shot free throws well. It was a good win.”

Red Bird was led by freshman guard Austin Napier with 21 points. Junior Kitoko scored 18 and Dylan Asher added 14.

Harlan returns to action Saturday at HCHS, taking on Whitesville Trinity at 6 p.m. in the first game of the Black Bears Classic.

———

Sophomore guard Jared Hawkins scored 16 points as Harlan (7-0) won 37-27 in the junior varsity game. Tate Bryson added seven points. Jon Eldridge scored six. Logan Taylor and Jarrett McKenzie contributed three each. Caleb Adkins chipped in with two.

Austin Simpson led Red Bird with 11 points. David Collett scored six. David Ntawdoba and Ozeias Nwebe contributed three each. Julian Capron scored two. Avery Gibson and Bryce Helton contributed one each.

Busroe http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Busroe-Noah.jpg Busroe

Busroe scores 26 to lead Dragons

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan 79, Red Bird 71 HARLAN (10-8) Noah Busroe 7-12 8-9 26, Cade Barnes 2-7 2-2 6, Kilian Ledford 6-20 8-8 23, Jacob Wilson 2-7 0-2 6, Carter Barnes 3-11 0-0 6, Trent McKenzie 1-6 2-2 4, Ethan Morton 1-2 2-2 4, Joey Swanner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-64 26-27 79. RED BIRD (7-12) Max Kitoko 3-9 0-2 7, Junior Kitoko 7-11 0-0 18, Austin Napier 4-13 12-20 21, Ethan Smith 2-5 3-4 7, Dylan Asher 6-10 2-8 14, Ozeias Nwebe 1-4 0-4 2, Maombie Tshishingu 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Simpson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 24-53 17-38 71. Harlan 19 17 18 25 — 79 Red Bird 16 19 16 20 — 71 3-point goals: Harlan 7-24 (Busroe 4-6, Ledford 3-13, Morton 0-1, Wilson 0-4), Red Bird 6-13 (J. Kitoko 4-4, M. Kitoko 1-2, Napier 1-5, Smith 0-2). Rebounds: Harlan 30 (Busroe 8, Ledford 6, Cade Barnes 5, Carter Barnes 5, Wilson 3, McKenzie 2, Morton 1), Red Bird 36 (Asher 9, Smith 8, Napier 7, J. Kitoko 5, M. Kitoko 4, Nwebe 2, Simpson 1). Turnovers: Harlan 14, Red Bird 19. Fouled out: Harlan (McKenzie), Red Bird (Asher, M. Kitoko).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134