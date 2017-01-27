Lady Dragons roll into All ‘A’ final four

Whenever the Harlan Lady Dragons are playing defense as well as they have this week in the All “A” Classic state tournament in Frankfort, Harlan fans and coach Derrick Akal know that star guard Jordan Brock is very capable of outscoring the opponent by herself.

Brock, an all-stater who has already set the county scoring record, scored 31 points in Harlan’s 43-21 rout of Crittenden County in the quarterfinals of the small school state tournament on Friday at the Frankfort Civic Center.

“She played hard although she’s a little banged up,” Akal said. “Coaches design their defenses to stop her, but she continues to compete at a high level.”

Brock hit 10 of 21 shots from the field and nine of 13 from the line to help the Lady Dragons advance to a semifinal showdown Saturday against 14th Region champ Leslie County.

Harlan held Crittenden County (17-4) to 17 percent (seven of 42) from the field and zero of nine from beyond the 3-point line.

“I thought our 2-3 zone bothered them,” Akal said. “They have a really good player in (senior guard Cassidy) Moss who can take over games. We did a good job containing her today. But, our defense was the key today.”

Harlan (18-5) also dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lady Rockets 40-26 as Mackenzie King and Brandi Haywood pulled down 10 each to lead the way.

Monroe County knocked off tournament favorite Murray 60-57 in the opening quarterfinal game Friday. Trimble County rolled past West Carter 43-27. Leslie County advanced with a 61-47 victory over Nicholas County.

