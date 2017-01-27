Pineville gets eliminated

The end of the story didn’t turn out they way Pineville had hoped. In their return trip to the Frankfort Civic Center, the Mountain Lions were once again eliminated in the first round of the All A State Tournament. On Thursday, the team lost 58-23 to Owensboro Catholic.

“We scouted each other. We had films on each other,” said Pineville coach JD Strange. “They knew what our strengths were as we did them. We knew they played a lot of people. We knew they had a lot of weapons. We couldn’t cover all their weapons.”

“Hopefully we can take that experience and go back home and be able to compete with the nine or 10 games we have remaining for us to prepare for our district tournament. Well be ready to go next week. Those kind of games get you ready for the district.”

The Aces’ stingy defense held Pineville to just 22.2 percent shooting from the field. The Mountain Lions had trouble keeping possession as they turned the ball over 21 times throughout the game.

“We were coming down here expecting to win just like any other team,” said Pineville senior Cody Carnes. “(Owensboro Catholic) played great defense. We’ll just go back home and take what we get. You learn a lot from a good defense like that.”

Carnes and Trent Lefevers finished the game with a team-best eight points. Lawson, who entered the game as the 13th Region All A MVP, was held scoreless on four shots. Tucker Woolum was the only other starter to put points on the scoreboard after making one of his two baskets.

“(Owensboro Catholic) knew that our primary scorers were Cody and Josh and Trent, and they did a good job,” said Strange. “They knew where they were the whole time.”

The Owensboro Catholic offense shared the ball throughout the night. All but two players who touched the floor scored at least one basket. The team finished with 16 assists with Peyton Survant finishing with four.

Jacob Mulcahy paced the Aces’ offense with a game-high 12 points while shooting 71.4 percent from the field. John Marshall added nine points to the scoreboard.

Hayden Hartz and Gabriel McFarland led an Owensboro Catholic bench that tallied 26 points. Both players finished with seven points apiece.

The Aces outrebounded the Mountain Lions 39-24 while grabbing 13 offensive boards. They also totaled 11 steals.

Pineville exited the first quarter trailing Owensboro Catholic 13-6. The Aces began pulling away in the second quarter after holding the Mountain Lions to three points.

Bailey Ballard opened the quarter with a basket that increased the lead to 15-6. Lefevers answered with consecutive free throws to narrow the deficit to 15-8 with 3:34 remaining in the half.

The Aces took control of the quarter from that point ending the half on a 10-1 run. McFarland capped the run with a putback basket that brought the score to 25-8. Lefevers hit a free throw with 1.1 seconds left to cut the lead to 25-9 heading into halftime.

Owensboro Catholic’s lead continued to grow in the third after outpointing Pineville 15-5 in the quarter. The Aces opened the half with back-to-back 3-pointers to increase the lead to 31-9.

Carnes temporarily ended the run with a free throw at the 5:04 mark in the third. The Aces then went on a short 5-0 that ballooned the lead to 36-10. Carnes ended that run with a putback that cut the lead to 36-12 with 2:12 remaining.

The two teams swapped baskets down the stretch with Owensboro Catholic taking a 40-14 lead into the final period.

The Aces outscored the Lions 18-9 in the fourth to claim the 35-point victory and advance to the second round of the All A State Tournament.

Up Next

Pineville (14-5) returns to action on Monday when they travel to Knox Central (15-5) for a district matchup.

Owensboro Catholic (14-7) battled Paris (16-6) in the second round of the All A tournament on Friday.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Cody Carnes pushes the ball up the court after grabbing a steal during Pineville’s loss to Owensboro Catholic on Thursday. The senior finished with a team-high eight points and eight rebounds. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cody-Carnes-1.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Cody Carnes pushes the ball up the court after grabbing a steal during Pineville’s loss to Owensboro Catholic on Thursday. The senior finished with a team-high eight points and eight rebounds. Will Adams shoots a jumper inside the free-throw line during Thursday’s game. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Will-Adams.jpg Will Adams shoots a jumper inside the free-throw line during Thursday’s game.

