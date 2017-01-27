Hughes honored on 8th Grade Night as Wallins wins over Black Mountain

Black Mountain fans and teammates said goodbye to Jamey Hughes as part of Eighth Grade Night ceremonies on Thursday.

Hughes, an eighth-grader at Black Mountain who died after a battle with cancer, was honored with his teammates in ceremonies before the final regular season game. Jordan Steele, a former teammate who now plays for Wallins, paid his tribute by scoring a basket on Black Mountain’s goal in honor of his friend.

Tyler Cole and Kobe Burkhart each scored 19 points to lead the Purple Devils.

Demarco Hopkins and Malachi Foster led Black Mountain with 11 points each.

Both teams return to action in the county tournament.

———

Wallins (48) — Tyler Cole 19, Kobe Burkhart 19, Carl Pacholewski 2, Cody Clayborne 3, Gary Jones 2, Jordan Steele 3.

Black Mountain (38) — Demarco Hopkins 11, Malachi Foster 11, Austin Tindell 8, Michael Blevins 6, Jordan Steele 2 (in honor of Jamey Hughes).

^^^

Wildcats close perfect regular season with win over Redskins

Rosspoint closed a perfect regular season against county competition with a 42-27 win Thursday at Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Hunter Blevins and Matt Brown each scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 16-1 overall and 14-0 in county action.

Josh Whitehead scored nine points and Josh Swanner added eight to lead the 8-6 Redskins.

Thomas Jordan led Rosspoint to a 41-22 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Kris Cornett led Cumberland with 10 points

Nazareth Sanchez scored six as Cumberland won 10-7 in a fourth-grade game.

The grade school county tournament opens Saturday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

———

Rosspoint (42) — Matt Brown 12, Hunter Blevins 12, Josh Turner 6, Hunter Helton 6, Tanner Jordan 4, Jacob Brown 2.

Cumberland (27) — Josh Whitehead 9, Josh Swanner 8, Zac Collett 4, Jayden Gist 4, Logan Blanton 2.

———

Rosspoint (41) — Thomas Jordan 13, Noah Brewer 9, Tye Howard 6, Isaac Kelly 4, Connor Blevins 4, Cooper McHargue 3, Brayden Howard 2.

Cumberland (22) — Kris Cornett 10. Jonah Swanner 7, Braxton Jarvis 3, Darius Akal 2.

———

Cumberland (10) — Alex Creech 2, Riley Sergent 2, Nazareth Sanchez 6.

Rosspoint (7) — James Howard 1, Taelor Howard 4, Lake Kelly 2.

^^^

Rosspoint places second in the regional middle school tourney

Rosspoint placed second in the 13th Region Middle School Tournament, falling 60-57 to Clay County in the finals.

Matt Brown poured in 20 points to lead the Wildcats in the championship game. Hunter Blevins and Hunter Helton added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Tanner Jordan scored three. Josh Turner and Gavin Ewald added two each.

Rosspoint defeated Knox Central 57-50 in the semifinals as Brown scored 18 and Turner added 16 to lead the WIldcats. Blevins scored seven. Ewald and Jordan scored six each. Helton added four.

^^^

Smith pours in 37 as Comets end season with win at JACES

Led by a 37-point game from James Smith, Cawood closed the regular season with a 62-36 win at James A. Cawood on Thursday.

Adam Boggs added 10 points for the Comets.

Michael Couch scored 29 to lead the Trojans.

Cameron Lester poured in 25 points as JACES won 48-34 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Jeremiah Clem led the Comets with 18 points.

Boggs scored 12 points as Cawood won 41-31 on Tuesday at Green Hills.

Hunter Crain paced the Falcons with 10 points.

Dylan Hicks recorded 12 points to lead Cawood to a 36-8 victory over Green Hills in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Dylan Simpson’s four points paced the Falcons.

———

Cawood (62) — James Smith 37, Adam Boggs 10, James Gray 6, Braden Cox 3, Dakota Hicks 4, Harley Thomas 2.

James A. Cawood (36) — Juan Bynum 7, Michael Couch 29.

———

James A. Cawood (48) — Lester 25, Daniels 12, Bynum 5, Spurlock 6.

Cawood (34) — Jared Rhymer 4, Jeremiah Clem 18, Dylan Hicks 1, Ethan Rhymer 4, Matt Daniels 4, Jacob Collins 5.

———

Cawood (41) — Adam Boggs 12, James Gray 8, James Smith 8, Braden Cox 2, Harley Thomas 5, Braxton Bolin 2, Brady Posey 2, Nathan Noe 1, Jacob Middleton 1.

Green Hills (31) — Andrew Hensley 6, Hunter Crain 10, Ethan Caldwell 8, Cody Banks 5, Danny Rose 2.

———

Cawood (36) – Jared Rhymer 8, Jeremiah Clem 4, Jacob Collins 3, Dylan Hicks 12, Ethan Rhymer 6, Matt Daniel 1, Jake Brewer 2.

Green Hills (8) – Keithan Shepherd 2, Dylan Simpson 4, Andrew Tolliver 2.