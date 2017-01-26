Estep to lead Harlan baseball program

After serving as an assistant coach at both Harlan County and Knox Central, two of the 13th Region’s most successful programs over the last decade, Cory Estep is moving up to the top spot for the first time as the new baseball coach at Harlan High School.

Estep, a former standout catcher at Cawood High School, played college baseball at Union College from 2006 to 2011.

He returned to Harlan County where he served as an assistant on John Lewis’ staff for three seasons, including the 2013 squad that advanced to the 13th Region Tournament finals before falling to North Laurel.

Estep returned to Barbourville as an assistant for the Panthers during the past two seasons.

He took a job with the Harlan Independent Schools during the summer as a teacher. When Robbie Burns stepped down as coach, Estep was the choice of Harlan High School Principal Britt Lawson to take over the program.

“We are excited to have him on board. He brings with him an air of excitement around our baseball program,” Lawson said. “Cory’s enthusiasm and knowledge of he game have us excited about the direction of baseball at Harlan High School.

“Cory is a great young man who works extremely hard at whatever he is involved in. I have been able to see his engagement in the classroom and look forward to see see him grow our young men both on and off the field.”

Harlan finished 17-13 last season, falling to Harlan County in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament. The Dragons won the district title the previous season, finishing 18-20 while advancing to the 13th Region Tournament semifinals, ending a streak of seven straight first-round losses in postseason competition.

“I’m very excited and very anxious to get going,” Estep said. “I’m hoping to provide some knowledge to the kids and that they are willing to learn.”

Estep prefers an aggressive approach on offense.

“We want to come out and put pressure on people on offense,” he said. “Defensively, we want to be fundamentally sound, just like anybody else.”

