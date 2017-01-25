Lady Dragons knock off Paintsville

Entering their fourth straight state All “A” Classic, the Harlan Lady Dragons did something in the first round Wednesday that no Kentucky has been able to accomplish all season.

Harlan (17-5) knocked off Paintsville 51-38 in the first round of the small school state tournament at the Frankfort Civic Center, handing the 15th Region champion Lady Tigers only their second loss in 21 games. Paintsville was 19-0 against Kentucky teams before Wednesday’s game with the only loss coming to Heritage, Tenn., on Dec. 30 in a tournament in Raceland.

“I’m proud of our girls,” said Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “I thought they had their best game of the season.”

Senior guard Jordan Brock scored 25 points and junior forward Mackenzie King added 12 to lead the Lady Dragons, who grabbed a quick 9-0 lead and never trailed.

It was the fourth straight trip to the state All “A” Classic for the Lady Dragons and seventh in eight years, a big advantage against a Paintsville team that hadn’t been in a number of years.

“I felt like our experience would help us,” Akal said. “Our girls had been on this floor before.”

Paintsville came into the tournament averaging over 60 points per game, a mark they did not come close to reaching against the Lady Dragons.

“We wanted to make them make jumpers and keep them in front of us,” Akal said. “Brandi Haywood did a great job on their big girl. Once we took her away we thought we had a shot to win the game.”

Harlan scored the game’s first nine points and led 16-6 midway through the second quarter when Paintsville went on a 9-0 run to pull even at 18. Brock hit two free throws and then scored off a drive to put the Lady Dragons up 22-18.

Brock opened the second half with two straight baskets for an eight-point lead. A 3-pointer by Noah Canady and basket by King pushed the lead back to 10. The Lady Tigers fought back to within three, at 31-28, entering the fourth quarter.

A basket by Walker to open the final period pulled Paintsville within one, but Brock answered with a 3-pointer. The Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 36-34 before Canady and Haywood scored to put Harlan back in control. Brock, one of the state leaders in free throw percentage, put the game away at the line, hitting four straight.

Harlan will play in the quarterfinals on Friday morning at 11:30, taking on the Crittenden County/Lexington Sayre winner.

Photo by Walter Cornett Harlan junior forward Mackenzie King powered her way inside during Wednesday’s opening-round game against Paintsville in the state All “A” Classic in Frankfort. King scored 12 points as Harlan won 51-38. The Lady Dragons will play in the quarterfinals on Friday at 11:30 a.m. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WC-King-vs-Paintsville.jpg Photo by Walter Cornett Harlan junior forward Mackenzie King powered her way inside during Wednesday’s opening-round game against Paintsville in the state All “A” Classic in Frankfort. King scored 12 points as Harlan won 51-38. The Lady Dragons will play in the quarterfinals on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Photo by Walter Cornett Harlan senior guard Jordan Brock sliced her way to the basket during Wednesday’s opening-round game against Paintsville in the state All “A” Classic in Frankfort. Brock scored 25 points as the Lady Dragons advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals with a 51-38 win. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WC-Brock-vs-Paintsville.jpg Photo by Walter Cornett Harlan senior guard Jordan Brock sliced her way to the basket during Wednesday’s opening-round game against Paintsville in the state All “A” Classic in Frankfort. Brock scored 25 points as the Lady Dragons advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals with a 51-38 win.

Tigers suffer first loss to state team