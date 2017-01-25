HCHS sweeps frosh/JV doubleheader

Sophomore guard Gabe Price hit the game-winning shot in the lane with 29 seconds left as Harlan County completed a junior varsity/freshman sweep of visiting South Laurel on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Pace and Price led the 9-2 Bears to a 54-53 win with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Taylor Spurlock tossed in nine for the Bears, followed by Patrick Bynum with six, Elisha Smallwood with five, Matthew Simpson with three and A.J. Simmons with two. The Bears were able to avenge one of their two losses as they fell to Cardinals in the finals of a tournament at South Laurel earlier this season.

Alex Hostettler scored 22 points and Matthew Dalton added 18 to lead the Cardinals. Zach Allen chipped in with seven. Peyton Parker added three. Landon Wombles scored two. Micah Anders contributed one.

Smallwood poured in 22 points and Spurlock added 16 as Harlan County (5-5) won 63-39 in freshman action.

Alex Nantz and James Chasteen chipped in with eight points each for the Bears. Nick Shackleford scored four. Jay Harris added three. Evan Aslinger scored two.

Breeding and Anders each scored 10 points to pace the Cardinals. Stines added six. Allen and Gilbert contributed four each. D. Meader and Fischer scored two each. Hensley added one.

Harlan County lost 35-30 to Clay County in a first-round game from the 13th Region freshman tournament played recently at James A. Cawood Elementary School due to work on lights at the HCHS gym.

Hall scored 12 to lead the Tigers. Mitchell added seven points. Langdon and Hacker added six each. Begley scored four.

Elisha Smallwood led the Bears with 13 points. Taylor Spurlock scored nine. Jay Harris and Alex Nantz added four each.

Spurlock scored 21 points and Smallwood added 20 to lead the Bears to a 67-61 win over Bell County. Nantz chipped in with 10. Evan Aslinger scored six. James Chasteen added four. Harris and Nick Shackleford contributed three each.

Dalton Mason scored 20 to lead the Bobcats. Isaac Eldridge and Jacob Smith added 12 each.

HCHS fell 64-38 to Knox Central as Patterson scored 20, Turner added 12 and Smith contributed 11 to lead the Panthers.

Smallwood poured in 23 points to lead the Bears. Spurlock added seven points. Shackleford scored four. Harris and Nantz contributed two each.

