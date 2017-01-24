Local Sports

Taulbee scores 18 as Tigers defeat Wildcats

Isaac Taulbee led a balanced Black Mountain attack with 18 points as the Tigers defeated visiting Evarts 48-37 on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Demarco Hopkins and Malachi Foster added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

Nick Hunting led Evarts with 15 points.

Evarts won 47-27 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game as John Long scored eight points and Chuckie Blackshire added seven to lead the Wildcats.

Connor Ward paced Black Mountain with 11 points.

———

Black Mountain (48) — Isaac Taulbee 18, Demarco Hopkins 13, Malachi Foster 12, Austin Tindell 5.

Evarts (37) — Nick Hunting 15, Jayden Ward 8, Zach Potter 5, Tristen Cochran 4, Justin Caudill 4, Gavin McLain 1.

———

Evarts (47) — John Long 8, Chuck Blackshire 7, Chase Sizemore 6, Jayden Burkhart 6, Dion Brown 6, Matt Lewis 5, Terrin Bennett 5, Bradley Branson 4.

Black Mountain (27) — Connor Ward 11, Zach Burgan 8, Riley Mefford 4, Jared Brock 2, Jacob Anderson 2.

^^^

Huff leads Green Dragons to a blowout win at Stinnett

Harlan scored the game’s first 21 points and rolled to a 52-30 win at Stinnett in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Jackson Huff led the Dragons with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Jesse Cornett added eight points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Bradford paced Stinnett with 11 points.

Harlan won 36-25 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game as Trent Noah led the Dragons with 16 points and eight rebounds. Tristan West added 10 points.

Tye Meyers led Stinnett with 15 points.

———

Harlan (52) — Jackson Huff 10-15 4-5 26, Jeremiah Mills 1-6 1-2 3, Connor Scearse 2-4 1-3 6, Jesse Cornett 3-7 2-4 8, Ethan Clem 2-5 3-3 7, Cade Middleton 0-1 0-0 0, Kaleb McLendon 1-4 0-0 2, Trey Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Story Miller 0-2 0-0 0 Evan Browning 0-2 0-0, John Mark Bryson 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Cornett 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Engle 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Roark 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Murray 0-0 0-0 0.

Stinnett (30) — Cameron Bradford 11, Brannon Stubblefield 8, Jason Baker 7, Anthony Boggs 2, Jared Johnson 2.

———

Harlan (36) — Trent Noah 7-12 0-0 16, Donovan Montanaro 2-9 2-2 6, Landon Phillips 0-5 0-0 0, Matthew Pennington 1-5 0-0 2, Tristan West 5-9 0-0 10, Tayquan Vick 1-2 0-0 2, Kyler McLendon 0-6 0-0 0.

Stinnett (25) — Tye Meyers 15, Bryce Pugh 6, Gage Witt 4.

^^^

Burkhart powers Purple Devils with 21 points in win over Page

Kobe Burkhart poured in 21 points as Wallins (12-4) defeated visiting Page 35-28 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Monday, extending its win streak to eight in the process.

Cameron Burnett led Page with 15 points.

Walter Landrum scored 14 as Page edged the Devils 29-27 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Daniel Carmical scored 11 to lead Wallins.

———

Wallins (35) — Tyler Cole 8, Kobe Burkhart 21, Jordan Steele 6.

Page (28) — Cole Hoskins 6, Cameron Burnett 15, Trevor Kidd 3, Trace Freeman 1, Cage Baker 2, Walker Landrum 1.

———

Page (29) — Walter Landrum 14, Jordan Hall 7, Daniel Osborne 4, Caden Miracle 2, Timmy Hall 2.

Wallins (27) — Daniel Carmical 11, Cadyn Brock 9, Josh Sergent 3, Tanner Griffin 4.