A ‘foul’ fest

Harlan led from start to finish Monday — which turned out to be a long, long time — in a 69-52 win over visiting Middlesboro that all but guaranteed the Green Dragons will avoid the fourth seed in next month’s 52nd District Tournament.

The Dragons grabbed an 11-6 lead after one quarter and took control in the second, extending their advantage to 32-17 at halftime. When Harlan’s lead grew to 57-36 after three quarters, both coaches went to their reserves and the fourth quarter turned into a marathon of fouls and free throws.

The teams combined for 64 fouls and 84 free throws, with each team missing 23 times at the line.

“They subbed their JV guys in there, then I did basically the same thing. What you had in the second half was basically a JV game,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “We had several in there who don’t play a lot. It was a nice crowd and everybody wanted to score so fast. It’s hard to tell those kids not to play hard. I think that contributed to the way it ended.”

Senior guard Noah Busroe scored 14 points to lead the 9-8 Dragons, who improved to 2-2 in district action with two games left. Senior forward Trent McKenzie and sophomore guard Kilian Ledford added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Freshman point guard Jabari Kyle scored 10 points to lead the 2-14 Jackets, who are 0-4 in district action with two district games left.

“We played a lot of people, and I thought all the guys who went in there played hard,” Akal said. “We got stops when we needed to. They didn’t make shots, but I thought our defense had something to do with that. We did a good job attacking on offense and got contributions from a lot of people.”

Carter Barnes and Busroe each had two baskets in the first quarter as Harlan built a five-point lead despite missing 10 of 15 shots. Middlesboro missed six of eight shots.

Jared Hawkins came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Dragons built a 15-point lead. Ledford and Jacob Wilson each hit a pair of free throws in the final two minutes.

Ledford and Busroe took over in the third quarter as each had three baskets as part of an 11-of-14 shooting effort in the quarter by the Dragons, who closed the period with a 14-6 run.

Middlesboro got as close as 13 late in the game before Akal went back to his starters with two minutes left.

Harlan travels to Red Bird on Thursday. Middlesboro is at home against Oneida Baptist on Tuesday.

Harlan 69, Middlesboro 52 MIDDLESBORO (2-14) Jabari Kyle 3-9 4-8 10, Tyler Wilson 2-6 2-2 6, T.J. Patterson 0-2 1-2 1, Christian Hubbard 3-12 3-6 9, Andrew Padgett 2-2 0-0 4, Nick Poindexter 2-3 1-2 5, Rhyan Rogers 1-4 0-4 2, Tyrese Simpson 0-0 1-2 1, Danny Williams 0-0 5-6 5, Josh Overbay 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Brush 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Davis 1-2 1-3 4, Michael Griffin 0-1 1-2 1, Steven Poore 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Collins 1-1 0-3 2, Jared Davis 0-3 2-4 2. Totals: 15-45 21-44 52. HARLAN (9-8) Noah Busroe 7-9 0-4 14, Kilian Ledford 4-10 2-2 10, Cade Barnes 2-7 4-4 9, Jacob Wilson 2-3 4-4 8, Carter Barnes 2-6 0-0 4, Trent McKenzie 3-5 5-10 12, Ethan Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Joey Swanner 0-1 0-0 0, Jared Hawkins 2-4 0-2 6, Jon Eldridge 0-1 0-5 0, Caleb Adkins 1-2 1-1 3, Logan Taylor 0-2 1-2 1, Jarrett McKenzie 1-1 0-4 2, Tate Bryson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 24-52 17-40 69. Middlesboro 6 11 19 16 — 52 Harlan 11 21 25 12 — 69 3-point goals: Middlesboro 1-9 (Jordan Davis 1-1, Hubbard 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Kyle 0-2, Wilson 0-2), Harlan 4-14 (Hawkins 2-3, T. McKenzie 1-1, Cade Barnes 1-5, Busroe 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Eldridge 0-1, Ledford 0-2). Rebounds: Middlesboro 32 (Hubbard 6, Rogers 4, Poindexter 3, Collins 3, Jared Davis 3, Wilson 2, Patterson 2, Padgett 2, Brush 2, Williams 2, Simpson 2, Griffin 1), Harlan 36 (Busroe 6, Ledford 5, Cade Barnes 4, Carter Barnes 4, Eldridge 4, Taylor 4, Morton 3, T. McKenzie 2, Wilson 1, Hawkins 1, J. McKenzie 1, Bryson 1). Turnovers: Middlesboro 16, Harlan 14. Fouled out: Middlesboro (Jordan Davis, Jared Davis). Technical fouls: Middlesboro (bench).

