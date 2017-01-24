Bears pull away in second half to down Tigers

BARBOURVILLE — Mike Jones’ Harlan County Black Bears continue to fine tune themselves for a run at the program’s first 13th Regional title. After showing some early struggles on the road against Barbourville on Monday, Harlan County righted the ship in the second half and cruised to a 72-54 win over the Tigers.

“We are struggling a little bit right now,” Jones said. “But we are playing hard, and that’s what I’m stressing to the kids because we are still winning ball games. We are still trying find out how to play without (Drew) Nolan. We just found out today that he is done for the season. We thought we might get him back by district time.

“It’s been an adjustment for us, and some of our younger kids have had to come in and play. We still have a few more games to try to get it under wraps before the district tournament. The big thing is we are playing hard.”

Harlan County (21-2) might have had some struggles early on, but Derek Collins’ Tigers continue to struggle throughout their contests. Barbourville trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime before seeing the Black Bears use a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away and pick up the 18-point victory.

“That’s what we’ve done the past two years,” Collins said. “We get a lead or we fight to get it back close, and then we make a mistake and then we just fall right back down again. That’s what I told them after the game. Honestly, we were down by eight at halftime, and we go down (in the second half) and fall behind 12 or 15. Then we think we can go down a shoot a 15-point shot, and it doesn’t go in, and then we’re down 17. We can’t make it up in one possession, and I guess it’s kids — they think they can and until I can convince them there is no shot out there worth that much — I can’t get that point across.

“We’re right there for two and a half or three quarters, and then all of the sudden, it gets out of hand. I want to say that my kids are not mentally prepared to beat those good teams. It takes everything I have all week to get them to have a little confidence that they can play with these top teams in the region. But then we go down 10 or 12 and then we just quit. How do I get them to keep fighting as a coach? I haven’t figured it out, I really haven’t.”

Treyce Spurlock led Harlan County with 22 points while Cameron Carmical added 11, but the play of Andrew Creech seemed to give the Black Bears the spark they needed. He finished with 19 points.

“It’s no surprise everyone is focusing on Treyce Spurlock and Cameron Carmical,” Jones said. “I’ve told the kids all year long that someone else that someone else is going to have to score if they want to reach their goals at the end of the year. We can’t get there with just those two guys, and Creech did a great job tonight. Nolan was doing a good job earlier in the year, and now with him out, someone else will need to step up. We need (Tyrese) Simmons to score, and we need Creech to score and we need some more kids to come off the bench to score. Treyce had a big game for us, and Cameron plays his butt off night in and night out for us.”

Harlan County will be back in action Saturday at home against Whitley County while Barbourville will travel to play Corbin on Thursday on the road.

Photo by Les Nicholson Harlan County senior David Turner guarded Barbourville's Christian Bunch in 13th Region action Monday at Barbourville. Harlan County improved to 21-2 on the season with a 72-54 victory. Photo by Les Nicholson Harlan County senior guard Treyce Spurlock guarded Barbourville's Tanner Mills in Monday's game at Barbourville. Spurlock scored 22 points, hitting 10 of 16 shots, to lead the Bears to a 72-54 win. The 21-2 Bears play host to Whitley County on Friday.

By Les Dixon Corbin Times Tribune