After a breakout sophomore season when she helped lead the Harlan Lady Dragons to a 13th Region Tournament title, Harlan’s Mackenzie King has found the going a little tougher during a junior campaign where she has found herself more of a target of defenses with her two frontcourt teammates from last year no longer on the floor. King’s sister, Katie, graduated and senior forward Emma Bianchi has been sidelined since early in the season with a shoulder injury.

King appears to be on her way back after a 26-point performance Saturday in a loss at South Laurel followed by a 31-point, 14-rebound game Monday as the Lady Dragons coasted past visiting Middlesboro 69-28.

“Kenzie has really stepped up the last two games,” said Harlan coach Derrick Akal. “She really battled in the paint and we gave her some good passes. I like to shoot 3s, but I felt we had been relying on the 3s too much. We have to get that together with some points in the paint.”

“King bothered us today,” Middlesboro coach Ron Edwards said. “She can step out and hit 3s. She’s an all-around good player, but her strength and size bothered us tonight. She is tough to handle on the block. (Jordan) Brock did a good job of hitting that little dump pass.”

Brock, a senior point guard, added 21 points as the Lady Dragons improved to 16-5 overall and 3-1 in district action. Noah Canady contributed 10 points,

Middlesboro, which fell to 5-8 overall and 0-4 in district action, was led by senior guard Baylee Brunsma with nine points and senior forward Jane Millett with seven.

King dominated the glass as soon as the game began, pulling down five rebounds in the opening quarter while adding three baskets as Harlan raced to a 20-6 lead. Brock added two baskets and Canady hit a 3-pointer.

Millett led Middlesboro in the quarter as she accounted for two of three baskets.

Lakin Burke came off the bench to provide a lift for Middlesboro in the second quarter with two of the team’s four baskets, but the Lady Jackets were unable to make up any ground. Brock and King each had three baskets in the period as Harlan stretched its advantage to 40-17 by halftime.

King added four more baskets and five more rebounds in the third quarter as the Lady Dragons outscored Middlesboro 19-7. The Lady Jackets turned the ball over six times and hit only two of six shots in the period as Harlan’s lead grew to 59-24, starting a running clock on a Brock 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Harlan outscored Middlesboro 10-4 in the fourth quarter as the Lady Jackets missedfour or five shots. Reserves Carissa Preston, Whitley Wilson and Kellie Beth Hoskins hit free throws for the Lady Dragons in the final two minutes.

Harlan returns to action Wednesday in the state All “A” Classic in Frankfort. The Lady Dragons will play 15th Region champ Paintsville at 5 p.m.

Harlan 69, Middlesboro 28 MIDDLESBORO (5-8) Baylee Woody 1-3 3-4 5, Baylie Brunsma 3-8 3-4 9, Aubrey Sowders 0-2 0-0 0, Malorie Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Jane Millett 3-10 1-4 7, Grace Moles 1-3 0-0 2, Jamayha Poe 0-2 0-0 0, Lakin Burke 2-3 0-2 4, Sarah Slusher 0-0 0-0 0, Kailey Owens 0-0 0-1 0, Tenley Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey Buis 0-0 1-2 1, Grace Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Macie Mink 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Gent 0-0 0-0 0, J.J. Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-32 8-17 28. HARLAN (16-5) Jordan Brock 8-22 3-3 21, Noah Canady 4-10 0-0 10, Taylor Simpson 1-5 1-2 3, Mackenzie King 11-15 9-11 31, Brandi Haywood 0-2 0-0 0, Payeton Charles 0-3 0-2 0, Madison Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Kellie Beth Hoskins 0-1 1-2 1, Whitney Wilson 0-0 1-2 1, Carissa Preston 0-1 2-2 2, Savanna Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-59 17-24 69. Middlesboro 6 11 7 4 — 28 Harlan 20 20 19 10 — 69 3-point goals: Middlesboro 0-6 (Woody 0-1, Brunsma 0-2, Millett 0-3), Harlasn 4-27 (Canady 2-8, Brock 2-10, Hoskins 0-1, Preston 0-1, Charles 0-3, Simpson 0-4). Rebounds: Middlesboro 18 (Burke 6, Brunsma 3, Millett 2, Sowders 2, Moles 2, Moles 2, Poe 1), Harlan 40 (King 14, Brock 8, Preston 7, Haywood 5, Simpson 4, Hoskins 2, Charles 1, Cole 1),

