Defending region champs roll past Harlan

LONDON — Hoping to follow a similar plan to success that he used as the Harlan girls coach, Derrick Akal entered his first season in charge of the boys program with the goal of seeing most of the 13th Region’s top teams.

Harlan got an up close look at one of eastern Kentucky’s best Saturday, falling 70-36 to South Laurel. The Cardinals have three key players back from a squad that advanced all the way to the state final four last March and are again among the region’s best teams at 17-4.

Jared Grubb, a senior guard who starred in last year’s postseason run, led the Cardinals with 19 points. J.J. Ramey and Ryan Anders added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

“We can’t simulate that type of athletic ability in practice. You have to see it over and over,” Akal said. “You come on South Laurel’s floor with all that tradition, it’s the first time they’ve been here, all I was asking of them tonight was to compete. We want to try to get better. It’s one of the top three teams in the region. To go on the road against a team like this, you have to do everything right to have a shot. It was a good experience for our kids.”

Harlan (8-8) was led by sophomore guard Kilian Ledford and senior forward Trent McKenzie as each scored seven. The Dragons shot only 22 percent (13 of 58) against a strong South Laurel defense.

South Laurel’s defensive pressure on the ball appeared to be a tough adjustment for the Dragons early as the Cardinals raced to a 20-4 lead. Grubb had three baskets in the opening quarter, while Blake Phelps and Ramey added two each as South hit eight of 13 shots and built a 20-8 advantage.

South Laurel coach Jeff Davis went to his bench early and often, playing nine before the first period had ended.

The Cardinals’ lead was at 15 midway through the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Ramey and steal and layup from Grubb. Harlan battled back with the help of several of its reserves as Joey Swanner and Jared Hawkins had baskets to cut the deficit to 11. South took a 33-19 lead into the break.

With the starters back, South opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run led by Grubb. After Ledford hit a 3-pointer, South reeled off nine more points for a 52-22 lead.

South led 55-28 after three quarters and scored the first seven points of the fourth period for a 34-point lead. A 3-pointer and free by Matt Cromer and two free throws by Peyton Parker started a running clock with 2:18 to play.

Harlan returns to action Monday at home against Middlesboro in a girls/boys doubleheader.

South Laurel 70, Harlan 36 HARLAN (8-8) Noah Busroe 1-5 0-0 2, Kilian Ledford 2-11 2-2 7, Cade Barnes 0-7 0-0 0, Jacob Wilson 2-9 1-4 6, Carter Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Trent McKenzie 1-4 5-9 7, Jared Hawkins 3-6 0-0 6, Ethan Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Joey Swanner 1-3 0-0 2, Caleb Adkins 0-3 0-0 0, Logan Taylor 1-2 0-5 2, Tate Bryson 1-1 0-0 2, Jarrett McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-58 8-20 36. SOUTH LAUREL (17-4) Jared Grubb 8-12 0-0 19, Ryan Anders 4-6 2-2 10, J.J. Ramey 4-5 4-6 13, Blake Phelps 2-4 2-2 7, Zach Feltner 1-4 0-1 2, Matthew Cromer 2-5 1-2 6, Alex Hostetler 0-4 6-9 6, Matthew Dalton 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Madden 1-2 0-0 2, Peyton Parker 0-0 2-2 2, Landon Wombles 1-2 1-3 3, Micah Anders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 23-46 18-27 70. Harlan 8 11 9 8 — 36 South Laurel 20 13 22 15 — 70 3-point goals: Harlan 2-13 (Wilson 1-3, Ledford 1-5, Cade Barnes 0-1, T. McKenzie 0-1, Swanner 0-1, Eldridge 0-2), South Laurel 6-19 (Grubb 3-6, Ramey 1-2, Phelps 1-2, Cromer 1-2, R. Anders 0-1, Hostetler 0-1, M. Anders 0-2, Feltner 0-3). Rebounds: Harlan 36 (Hawkins 7, Eldridge 6, T. McKenzie 5, Busroe 4, Carter Barnes 3, Cade Barnes 2, Wilson 2, Swanner 2, Bryson 2, Ledford 1, Morton 1, Taylor 1), South Laurel 34 (Dalton 7, Wombles 6, Cromer 4, Ramey 3, Hostetler 3, Madden 3, Grubb 2, R. Anders 2, Phelps 2, M. Anders 2). Turnovers: Harlan 16, South Laurel 13. Fouled out: None.

