Local Sports

Devils extend win streak by downing Comets, Skins

Wallins ran its win streak to seven, winning 54-29 on Thursday at Cumberland and 59-44 on Friday at Cawood.

Kobe Burkhart scored 22 points to lead the Devils against Cawood. Tyler Cole added 20 points. Jordan Steele contributed 11.

James Smith led the Comets with 27 points. James Gray tossed in 10.

Daniel Carmical scored 19 points to lead Wallins to a 48-29 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Ethan Rhymer paced Cawood with 10 points.

Cole scored 17, Burkhart tossed in 12 and Steele added 10 to lead the Devils at Cumberland.

Josh Swanner led Cumberland with 13 points.

Cadyn Brock scored 14, Josh Sergent tossed in 11 and Carmical added 10 as Wallins won 48-25 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Kris Cornett led Cumberland with 10 points.

Wallins travels to Page on Monday and closed the regular season Tuesday at Rosspoint. Cawood plays at Green Hills on Tuesday.

———

Wallins (59) — Kobe Burkhart 22, Tyler Cole 20, Jordan Steele 11, Brett Roark 4, Cody Clayborn 2.

Cawood (44) — James Smith 27, James Gray 10, Adam Boggs 4, Braden Cox 3.

———

Wallins (48) — Daniel Carmical 16, Josh Sergent 9, Cayden Brock 7, Tanner Griffin 7, Hunter Collett 5, Kaden Saylor 2.

Cawood (29) — Ethan Rhymer 10, Jeremiah Clem 6, Dylan Hicks 5, Jacob Collins 5, Jared Rhymer 2, Matt Davis 1

———

Wallins (44) — Tyler Cole 17, Kobe Burkhart 12, Jordan Steele 10, Brett Roark 5.

Cumberland (29) — Josh Swanner 13, Johann Gist 5, Anthony Flores 4, Josh Whitehead 3, Logan Blanton 3, Zac Collett 1.

———

Wallins (48) — Cadyn Brock 14, Josh Sergent 11, Daniel Carmical 10, Carter Howard 6, Tanner Griffin 5, Hunter Collett 2.

Cumberland (25) — Kris Cornett 10, Brayden Blakley 4, Jonah Swanner 4, Nazareth Sanchez 3, Akime Sanderson 2, Josh Pinkley 2.

^^^

Dragons bounce back from slow start to defeat Wildcats

Playing its first game in three weeks, Harlan overcomes a sluggish start to defeat Evarts 42-20 on Friday at Evarts.

Harlan was led by Jackson Huff with 19 points and nine rebounds. Connor Scearse and Jeremiah Mills contributed nine points each.

Jayden Ward paced Evarts with seven points.

Trent Noah poured in 28 points as Harlan won 44-27 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

John Long and Jayden Burkhart each scored seven to lead the Wildcats.

———

Harlan (42) — Jackson Huff 19, Connor Scearse 9, Jeremiah Mills 9, Ethan Clem 1, Jesse Cornett 2, Trey Barnes 2.

Evarts (20) — Jayden Ward 7, Tristen Cochran 5, Gavin McLiin 2, Nick Hunting 1, Zack Potter 2, Tim Gilley 2, Lane Brock 1.

———

Harlan (44) — Trent Noah 28, Matthew Pennington 8, Donovan Montanaro 2, Kyler Mclendon 2, Landon Phillips 2, Tristan West 2.

Evarts (27) — John Long 9, Jayden Burkhart 9, Chuckie Blackshire 7, Dion Brown 2.

^^^

Couch, Bynum lead Trojans to a victory over Green Hills

Michael Couch scored 20 points and Juan Bynum added 19 as James A. Cawood defeated visiting Green Hills 44-28 on Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Dalton Shepherd paced the Falcons with 12 points.

Green Hills plays host to Cawood on Tuesday. James A. Cawood is at home Thursday against Evarts.

———

James A. Cawood (44) — Michael Couch 20, Juan Bynum 19, Michael Long 2, Brady Woodard 2, Jeremy Lemarr 1.

Green Hills (28) — Andrew Hensley 5, Hunter Crain 4, Shane Merrill 2, Ethan Caldwell 3, Cody Banks 2, Dalton Shepherd 12.

^^^

Hicks scores 15 to lead Comets in win over Cats

Dylan Hicks fired in 15 points to lead Cawood (6-5) to a 38-24 win over Evarts in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Jayden Burkhart recorded 14 points to pace Evarts.

———

Cawood (38) — Jared Rhymer 6, Jeremiah Clem 8, Dylan Hicks 15, Ethan Rhymer 9.

Evarts (24) — Chuckie Blackshire 2, Chase Sizemore 1, Jayden Burkhart 14, John Long 7.