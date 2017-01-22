Green, Gross power HCHS past Red Devils

During a winning streak that reached 15 games on Saturday with a 60-54 win over Russell in the Lady Hawks Hoops Classic at Pike Central, the Harlan County Lady Bears have been able to count on Blair Green and Kaylea Gross for a big performance just about every night.

The junior duo came through again Saturday as Green scored 25 points and Gross added 23 as Harlan County held off a late Russell comeback bid to win 60-54.

Madison Darnell scored 19 points and Aubrey Hill added 10 to lead the 12-8 Red Devils, who brought five starters back from last year’s 16th Region championship team.

Hill had three baskets in the first quarter and Darnell added two, including a 3-pointer, as Russell outscored HCHS 17-13 in the first quarter. Gross scored nine of the Lady Bears’ points.

Green and Gross each scored eight points in the second quarter and the Lady Bears limited Russell to two field goals as HCHS took a 33-23 halftime lead.

Russell fought back to within three after three quarters as Rachel Michael scored all seven of her points. Green scored six in the quarter to lead Harlan County.

Russell got as close as two in the final two minutes, but Harlan County put the game away at the free throw line. Green hit five of eight at the line in the quarter, while Gross hit three of four and Phebe McHargue connected on two of two.

Harlan County (18-2) returns to action Friday at home against Whitley County.

An Enterprise Staff Report