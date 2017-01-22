Freshmen guards lead South over HHS

LONDON — The talented South Laurel tandem of Amerah Steele and Ally Collett entered the season as very likely the best young backcourt in the 13th Region.

With the season now almost two-thirds of the way complete, Steele and Collett have lost lost an adjective from their description — there’s no need to add “young” anymore after the way the two freshmen have played in leading the Lady Cards to a 14-5 record, including an 81-67 victory Saturday over defending 13th Region champ Harlan.

Steele scored 21 points and Collett added 20 as the duo combined to hit 10 of 13 shots in the first half. South built a big lead before holding off a late Harlan rally.

“That’s as good as we’ve played offensively in a long time,” South Laurel coach Jon Walker said. “We shared the ball real well, and I liked to see that. We made the extra pass tonight. Everybody shot good shots, and I think that was the difference tonight. We relaxed and shot good shots.”

“They were something like eight of 10 from the 3-point line in the first half, but I didn’t think we did a good job of running them off the 3-point line,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “We had talked about that. They have 3-point shooters and drivers.”

Harlan (15-5) still has its own star guard in senior Jordan Brock, a Tennessee Tech signee who scored 34 points on Saturday, including 12 straight in a 90-second stretch late in the third quarter when she cut a 28-point South lead to 16. Brock added three more baskets, extending into the fourth quarter, as Harlan got as close as eight.

“Brock is a special player, and that’s what they do,” Walker said. “I told them at halftime that she would try to take over. That’s what she did. We knew she was capable, and it’s hard to do anything about it. You can run two at her, or you can run three at her, and she still can hit shots.”

“This group is, at its core, a competitive group,” Akal said. “We made some shots. Jordan hit several in a row, then Kenzie (King) hit some shots. But we’re not as good defensively as we’ve been in the past, so we have to score.”

Junior forward Mackenzie King also had a big game for the Lady Dragons with 26 points. Brock and King teamed for all but seven of Harlan’s points.

South featured a more balanced offense as junior guard Taylor Cromer chipped in with 15 points and senior forward Shelby Davis added 11.

Steele hit four of four shots in the opening quarter as South raced to a 22-12 lead. King kept Harlan within striking distance, hitting three of six shots, but the Lady Cards closed with an 8-2 run to go up 22-12.

Davis and Collett each had two baskets in the second quarter as the Lady Cards started to pull away, closing with a 14-3 run to go up 42-26 at halftime. Brock had four of Harlan’s five baskets in the period.

With Collett, Steele, Cromer and Katie Reynolds scoring, South appeared to turn the game into a rout in the third quarter, building a 59-31 lead midway through the period. Akal took out three starters, leaving only King and Brock, and a running clock appeared to be in Harlan’s future. Brock had other ideas, however, hitting five straight shots in a 12-0 run. Harlan cut the deficit to 63-50 by the end of the period and got as close as eight, at 63-55, on a basket by King with 6:55 left in the game.

South was able to put the game away at the free throw line, outscoring Harlan 18-17 in the period despite hitting only three of nine shots from the field.

Harlan returns to action Monday at home against Middlesboro in a girls/boys doubleheader.

Photo by Missy Bianchi Harlan junior forward Mackenzie King put up a shot over South Laurel’s Dianna Morgan in Saturday’s game in London. King scored 26 points in the Lady Dragons’ 81-67 loss. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MB-King-vs-Dianna-Morgan.jpg Photo by Missy Bianchi Harlan junior forward Mackenzie King put up a shot over South Laurel’s Dianna Morgan in Saturday’s game in London. King scored 26 points in the Lady Dragons’ 81-67 loss.

South Laurel 81, Harlan 67 HARLAN (15-5) Jordan Brock 15-31 1-2 34, Taylor Simpson 0-2 0-1 0, Noah Canady 1-3 1-2 4, Mackenzie King 8-20 8-8 26, Brandi Haywood 0-1 0-0 0, Payeton Charles 0-0 0-0 0, Whitney Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Cole 1-2 0-0 3, Kellie Beth Hoskins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-59 10-13 67. SOUTH LAUREL (14-5) Ally Collett 5-11 8-8 20, Amerah Steele 9-14 2-4 21, Taylor Cromer 4-8 3-5 14, Shelby Davis 3-7 3-4 11, Katie Reynolds 2-4 1-3 5, Dianna Morgan 2-6 0-2 4, Rebecca Phelps 2-3 1-3 6, Emma Hibbits 0-0 0-0 0, Mariah Anders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-55 18-29 81. Harlan 12 14 24 17 — 67 South Laurel 22 20 21 18 — 81 3-point goals: Harlan 9-23 (Brock 3-12, King 2-6, Canady 1-2, Cole 1-2, Simpson 0-1), South Laurel 9-16 (Cromer 3-4, Davis 2-4, Collett 2-5, Phelps 1-1, Steele 1-2). Rebounds: Harlan 26 (Simpson 7, King 6, Brock 5, Haywood 3, Canady 2, Wilson 2, Cole 1), South Laurel 37 (Cromer 6, Davis 6, Reynolds 6, Morgan 6, Collett 4, Steele 3, Phelps 3, Hibbits 2, Anders 1). Turnovers: Harlan 15, South Laurel 12. Fouled out: None.

