Black Bears rally to avoid upset at Bell

LOG MOUNTAIN — For much of the nine-year history of Harlan County High School, the Bell County gymnasium has often been a house or horrors for HCHS offenses, but perhaps never more obvious than Friday as the Bears were able to rally for a 42-37 win against a team they beat by 30 earlier in the year at home.

Harlan County (20-2 overall, 4-0 district) hit only one of 11 shots in the first quarter, then followed that up by hitting one of 11 in the second quarter for a frigid 9 percent (two of 22) in the first half.

Fortunately for the Bears, Bell County (8-13 overall, 2-2 district) wasn’t much better, shooting 33 percent (five of 15) in the first half. HCHS coach Michael Jones was so exasperated that he took all five starters out midway through the second quarter. Bell built a five-point lead, but the Harlan County reserves cut it to 16-13 by halftime.

“My thoughts coming down here were that I hoped we play better than we have before. It seems like we never shoot well, but two for 22 was worse than anything we’ve done,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “I was upset with them and had to sit them to make a point. We didn’t play that much better the second half, but we played a little harder. It was a district win on the road, so we’ll take it. We have to fix some things next week in practice.

“But I want to give credit to Bell and coach (Lewis) Morris. I knew they would play that defense,” Jones said of the triangle-and-two. “We worked on it yesterday. We didn’t execute as well as we did yesterday in practice.”

Senior guard Cameron Carmical, who led the Bears with 17 points, hit four of seven shots in the third quarter as HCHS moved out to a five-point lead. Bell rallied behind 3-pointers from Colby Frazier and Vic Morris to go back on top, at 28-26, after three quarters.

Treyce Spurlock, also a senior guard, hit 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, then added a jumper followed by baskets from Simmons and Carmical as Harlan County built a 36-30 lead with 4:48 left.

Bell County got as close as two on four straight free throws by Frazier, but Harlan County stayed ahead as Simmons scored, then Spurlock added two free throws for a four-point lead with 58 seconds left. Bell hit only of five shots from the field in the quarter as the HCHS defense picked up its intensity in the second half.

Carmical’s 3-pointer followed by two free throws each from Tyrese Simmons and Andrew Creech helped Harlan County take an early 7-3 lead, but the Bears went over 10 minutes before recording another field goal. A basket by Creech with 5:13 left in the half that pushed the Bears’ advantage to 9-5. Frazier scored the next nine points, sending the HCHS starters to the bench in the process

“We gave a better effort the second half, but we let Frazier go wherever he wanted to go,” Jones said. “When he got past us, we didn’t do a good job of helping.”

Harlan County returns to action Monday at Barbourville. Bell County plays host to Thomas Walker, Va., on Saturday.

Harlan County 42, Bell County 37 HARLAN COUNTY (20-2) Cameron Carmical 6-15 1-2 17, Treyce Spurlock 2-7 3-8 8, Andrew Creech 1-6 3-6 5, Tyrese Simmons 2-10 4-4 8, David Turner 0-3 0-0 0, Alex Pace 0-1 0-0 0, Paul Stapleton 0-1 1-2 1, Gabe Price 0-0 1-2 1, Patrick Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Simpson 0-0 2-2 2, A.J. Simmons 0-0 0-2 0, Elisha Smallwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-44 15-28 42. BELL COUNTY (8-13) Colby Frazier 6-12 10-13 23, Victor Morris 3-6 0-0 8, Dalton Callebs 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Partin 0-2 0-0 0, Kyle Burnett 1-5 2-2 4, Trey Brock 0-1 2-4 2, Ethan Gambrel 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Lambin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-31 14-19 37. Harlan County 7 6 13 16 — 42 Bell County 5 11 12 9 — 37 3-point goals: Harlan County 5-18 (Carmical 4-8, Spurlock 1-5, Creech 0-2, Simmons 0-3), Bell County 3-7 (Morris 2-2, Frazier 1-2, Burnett 0-1, Callebs 0-2). Rebounds: Harlan County 26 (Tyrese Simmons 10, Creech 6, Spurlock 3, Turner 3, Carmical 1, Price 1, Matthew Simpson 1, A.J. Simmons 1), Bell County 25 (Burnett 9, Morris 5, Partin 4, Lambdin 3, Brock 2, Frazier 1, Callebs 1). Turnovers: Harlan County 12, Bell County 19. Assists: Harlan County 6 (Carmical 3, Creech 3).

