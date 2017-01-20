Lady Bears extend win streak to 14

LOG MOUNTAIN — In order to stay with this year’s version of the Harlan County Lady Bears, Bell County coach David Teague knew he had to gamble, choosing to take away the inside with a packed-in 2-3 zone while hoping the Lady Bears weren’t hitting from the perimeter.

The strategy worked for a quarter as the Lady Cats trailed by only four, but when the Harlan County offense got going in the second quarter there were no answers to be found. Harlan County exploded for 30 points in the period, building a 42-20 halftime lead on the way to an 81-52 victory on Friday at Bell County.

“They have so many offensive weapons,” Teague said. “You try to do things to slow Blair (Green) down or (Kaylea) Gross down, then the other one gets you. I thought we battled hard. We tried to pack it in as much as we could. They started making shots on the perimeter. They are a hard team to play against.”

Green and Gross each scored 20 points to lead the Lady Bears to their 14th straight win and 17th in 19 games this season. The Lady Bears also got a big lift off the bench from sophomore guard K.K. Johnson, who hit four of five shots and scored 12 points. Sophomore forward Breann Turner also played well, hitting four of five shots in a 10-point, six-rebound effort.

Green had three of the Lady Bears’ four baskets in the first quarter as Harlan County struggled to build a 12-8 lead, staying ahead due to a strong effort on the boards by Turner and Gross.

“We were flat, but I give credit to Bell County. David (Teague) does a good job with them,” Harlan County coach Debbie Green said.

When Johnson and Phebe McHargue opened the second quarter with baskets, the middle opened for Gross and the junior center hit four straight shots. Turner had two baskets and Johnson hit two 3-pointers as the Lady Bears outscored Bell 30-12 in the period, capped by a long 3-pointer from Rebecca Middleton.

“We started shooting the ball really. We had several girls hitting 3s — Rebecca, K.K. and Blair. K.K. gave us a big lift. We have to do that because they were daring us to shoot it. Blair and K.K. opened it up for us, then Rebecca hit the long 3,” Green said. “We moved the ball around real well. We had 23 assists with Blair getting eight and Shelby (McDaniel) six. We have to move the ball like that every night.”

While Harlan County was having a good night from the outside with nine 3-pointers, Bell County (7-12 overall, 1-3 district) lived on 3-pointers, hitting 12 from beyond the line and only five inside. Senior guard Caleigh Collett hit seven of 12 from behind the 3-point line in a 21-point effort. Senior forward Alex Brock added four 3-pointers as she scored 14 points.

“We broke down in the second half on our rotation,” Green said. “We had two people going for one. The first half we did a good job. The second half we fell asleep and our feet were flat. Collett is a great shooter, and she knocked it down. We know she can shoot.”

Green and Gross each had two baskets for the Lady Bears in the third quarter as the lead grew to 62-37. Collett and Brock each hit two 3-pointers in the period to lead Bell.

Harlan County took its biggest lead at 29 points as Middleton and Hannah Gaw each hit 3-pointers to make the score 77-48. Freshmen Hannah Wood and Morgan Blakley scored late in the game for the Lady Bears. Collett had three of Bell’s five baskets in the quarter, all 3-pointers.

Harlan County returns to action Saturday at Pike Central, taking on Russell at 8 p.m.

Blair Green shot a floater during Harlan County's 81-52 victory over Bell County on Friday. Green and Kaylea Gross each scored 20 points for the 17-2 Lady Bears.

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan County 81, Bell County 52 HARLAN COUNTY (17-2) Phebe McHargue 1-4 0-0 2, Rebecca Middleton 3-6 0-2 8, Blair Green 8-16 1-2 20, Breann Turner 4-5 2-2 10, Kaylea Gross 8-10 4-5 20, K.K. Johnson 4-5 1-2 12, Shelby McDaniel 0-4 0-0 0, Lainey Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Gaw 1-1 0-0 3, Morgan Blakley 0-1 2-2 2, Macie Napier 1-1 0-0 2, Hannah Wood 1-2 0-0 2, Dixie Ewing 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 31-57 10-15 81. BELL COUNTY (7-12) Caleigh Collett 7-15 0-0 21, Abby Harris 2-4 0-0 4, Ashley Middleton 1-2 0-0 2, Bethan Miracle 1-4 2-3 4, Alex Brock 4-6 2-2 10, Brittany Davis 1-5 1-3 3, Lindsay Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Karlee Cox 0-1 1-2 1, Brea Browning 0-1 0-0 0, Mackenzie Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Hatfield 1-2 0-1 3, Cheyenne Deaton 0-0 0-0 0, Callie Pannell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-40 6-12 52. Harlan County 12 30 20 19 — 81 Bell County 8 12 17 15 — 52 3-point goals: Harlan County 9-23 (Johnson 3-3, Green 3-8, Middleton 2-5, Gaw 1-1, Blakley 0-1, Wood 0-1, McHargue 0-2, McDaniel 0-2), Bell County 12-20 (Collett 7-12, Brock 4-5, Hatfield 1-2, Davis 0-1). Rebounds: Harlan County 28 (Gross 7, Turner 6, Middleton 5, McDaniel 2, Cox 2, McHargue 1, Johnson 1, Morgan Napier 1, Gaw 1, Macie Napier 1, Ewing 1), Bell County 16 (Collett 6, Middleton 2, Miracle 2, Davis 2, Harris 1, Browning 1, Griffin 1, Hatfield 1). Turnovers: Harlan County 8, Bell County 22. Fouled out: None.

