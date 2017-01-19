Brock scores 41 as Lady Dragons defeat Pineville

PINEVILLE — In her farewell tour around the 13th Region, Harlan all-state point guard Jordan Brock gave the fans at Pineville a memorable performance Thursday. Brock scored 41 points, grabbed seven rebounds added a couple of highlight reel plays as the Lady Dragons won 65-56.

“I think she found some sweet spots she didn’t find (last week) in the All ‘A’ (Classic regional tournament),” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “She got some confidence after a while, and we needed every point.”

Harlan (15-4) also played a more aggressive defensive game than in the three-point win in the All “A” Classic regional finals last week, speeding up the pace with a 2-2-1 press.

“I thought when we played them in the All ‘A’ the pace was more theirs,” Akal said. “I thought if we could pick the pace up and we could get up shots, I liked our chances.”

With the faster pace, Akal went deeper on his bench than he has in most close games this season. All 10 Lady Dragons in uniform saw action.

“We got some good minutes out of our bench. We just have to find some other people who can step up,” Akal said.

Pineville (13-4) featured a more balanced offensive attack, led by Autumn Short with 18 points, Mackenzie Fuson with 13 and Jill Enix with 12.

After four lead changes in the opening five minutes, Harlan closed the first quarter strong as Brock and Noah Canady each hit 3-pointers in a 10-3 run. Harlan hit eight of 13 shots, led by Brock with four baskets, as the Lady Dragons built a 20-14 lead.

Brock hit five of seven shots in the second quarter as Harlan built an eight-point advantage before Pineville reeled off eight straight points behind Short and Combs to pull even at 31. A three-point play by Brock put the Lady Dragons back on top. Taylor Simpson had a 3-pointer and three-point play in the final minute of the half as Harlan’s lead grew to 40-33 by the break.

Harlan’s foul problems escalated in the third quarter and the Lady Dragons hit only two of seven shots, both by Brock, but Pineville could not capitalize, hitting two of eight attempts from the field as Harlan took a 49-39 lead into the final period.

The Lady Dragons pulled way in the fourth quarter, building a 15-point lead on a basket by Mackenzie King after Brock made the play of the night, blocking a Sarah Combs shot, grabbing the rebound out of the air and going coast to coast for a jumper that prompted a timeout by Pineville. The Lady Lions closed the game with a 7-1 run to pull within nine.

Harlan returns to action Saturday at South Laurel in a girls/boys doubleheader. The boys game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game.

Led by 13 points from sophomore guard Payeton Charles, Harlan won 34-20 in the junior varsity game. Madison Cole added six for the Lady Dragons. Carissa Preston and Whitney Wilson added five each. Kellie Beth Hoskins tossed in three. Angel Wynn scored two.

Chesney Brock led Pineville with five points. Reece Foley scored four. Courtney Bryant and Whitney Caldwell added three each. Abigail Rice and Summer Partin scored two each. Chelsea Bailey chipped in with one.

By John Henson [email protected]

