Watching and waiting

Photo by Les Nicholson

Harlan’s Mackenzie King (left) and Taylor Simpson waited for a rebound in action from the WYMT Mountain Classic earlier this month. Harlan won 65-56 on Thursday at Pineville, led by a 41-point performance from senior guard Jordan Brock. The game ended too late for Friday’s edition, but a report can be found on harlandaily.com

Photo by Les Nicholson

Harlan’s Mackenzie King (left) and Taylor Simpson waited for a rebound in action from the WYMT Mountain Classic earlier this month. Harlan won 65-56 on Thursday at Pineville, led by a 41-point performance from senior guard Jordan Brock. The game ended too late for Friday’s edition, but a report can be found on harlandaily.com