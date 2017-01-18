Bears upend 15th ranked Knox Central

After suffering an 18-point beatdown on Saturday at Corbin, the Harlan County Black Bears had something to prove Thursday at Knox Central and put together one of their best performances of the season.

Harlan County (19-2) raced to a 9-0 lead and led most of the way, holding off a late Knox Central rally to win 67-63, knocking off a team ranked 15th in the state a few days earlier in the Cantrall Ratings in the Lexington Herald Leader and 18th by the Courier Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings.

“It’s a big confidence-booster for our kids coming off two tough losses (Perry Central and Corbin). We challenged our kids and they responded,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “We did a lot of good things last night. We really hurt them on the boards, offensively and defensively. We challenged team to go to the boards harder because we’ve been standing a lot. We did a much better job of that.”

Senior guards Treyce Spurlock and Cameron Carmical scored 23 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Bears and each came up with big plays down the stretch with the game on the line. Carmical hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Bears on top most of the way after Knox Central rallied. Spurlock rebounded a missed David Turner free throw in the final minute and scored to put Harlan County ahead to stay.

Junior forward Tyrese Simmons contributed 10 points for the Bears and was followed by Andrew Creech with nine points and Turner with seven. Harlan County again played without junior guard Drew Nolan, who is expected to miss several more weeks with an injury.

Junior guard Markelle Turner scored 19 points to lead the 12-5 Panthers. Tanner Wells and Dane Imel added 11 points each.

Harlan County returns to action Friday at Bell County in a girls/boys doubleheader. Knox Central plays host to Corbin on Friday.

Kevionte Turner scored 20 points to lead Knot Central to a 58-42 in the junior varsity game. Zach Patterson added 12 points.

A.J. Simmons and Matthew Simpson led the 8-2 Bears with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Alex Pace tossed in seven, followed by Gabe Price with six, Taylor Spurlock with four, Michael Simpson with two and Jay Harris and Alex Nantz with one each.

Harlan County rolled to a 59-31 win over Corbin in previously unreported action Saturday.

Price scored 15 to lead the Bears. Pace and Elisha Smallwood added eight each. Spurlock, Patrick Bynum and SImmons scored six each. Matthew Simpson chipped in with four. Michael Simpson, Alex Nantz and Evan Aslinger scored two each.

An Enterprise Staff Report